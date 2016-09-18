Al-Ahsa ‘is world’s most creative city’

  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

SULTAN AL-SUGHAIR |

Al-Ahsa Mayor Adel Al-Mulhim poses with a UNESCO official. Top: A craftsman displays his skills in Al-Ahsa.

AL-AHSA: Al-Ahsa region was among the competitors at the 10th annual meeting of UNESCO’s Creative Cities’ Network (UCCN) that took place from Sept. 14 to 16 at the Swedish city of Östersund.

The event was held under the title: “The role of creativity and culture in sustainable urban development,” and brought together representatives of 116 creative cities of the world.
Al-Ahsa, which joined the network in the fields of craft and folk art as the first Gulf city and the second Arab city, topped the list of the World’s most creative cities. The list covers seven creative fields: Crafts and folk art, design, film, gastronomy, literature, music and media arts.
The event was attended by Al-Ahsa Mayor Adel Al-Mulhim, and Al-Ahsa coordinator for UNESCO, Ahmed Al-Matar.
Al-Mulhim said the Kingdom believes in preserving the future of these sites that have exceptional value on a global level.
He said the region has exceptional natural wonders, to which attention is being paid, thanks to the directives of King Salman. He said the region is well known for handicrafts such as palm production, wood industry, leather works, sewing and iron works.
The mayor said UNESCO aims to foster international cooperation with and between cities committed to investing in creativity as a driver for sustainable urban development.

