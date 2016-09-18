Two Saudi policemen martyred in Dammam

DAMMAM: Two Saudi policemen have been martyred in the Eastern Province city of Dammam after their vehicle came under gunfire, according to the interior ministry.

The shooting, which resulted in the martyrdom of Chief Sergeant Musa Ali Mohamed Alqbi and fellow soldier Nawaf Mahmas Al-Otaibi, happened late on Saturday night during a routine police patrol.

The assailants are unknown and an investigation is underway.