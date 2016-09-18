8 people injured during stabbing attack at US mall

People stand near the entrance on the north side of Crossroads Center shopping mall in St. Cloud, Minnesota, on Saturday. Several people were taken to a hospital with injuries after a stabbing attack at the mall, which ended with the suspected attacker dead inside the mall. (Dave Schwarz/St. Cloud Times via AP)

ST. CLOUD, United States: Eight people were injured during a stabbing attack at a shopping mall in the state of Minnesota that ended with the suspected attacker — who was dressed in a private security uniform — shot dead by an off-duty police officer, authorities said.

St. Cloud Police Chief Blair Anderson says eight people were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the attack first reported about 8:15 p.m. Saturday at the Crossroads Center. One person was admitted. No further details were released.

Anderson said an off-duty police officer from another jurisdiction shot and killed the unidentified suspect, who was armed with a knife and wearing a private security firm uniform at the time of the attack.

St. Cloud is about 70 miles (112.65 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis.