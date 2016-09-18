  • Search form

World

8 people injured during stabbing attack at US mall

Associated Press |

People stand near the entrance on the north side of Crossroads Center shopping mall in St. Cloud, Minnesota, on Saturday. Several people were taken to a hospital with injuries after a stabbing attack at the mall, which ended with the suspected attacker dead inside the mall. (Dave Schwarz/St. Cloud Times via AP)

ST. CLOUD, United States: Eight people were injured during a stabbing attack at a shopping mall in the state of Minnesota that ended with the suspected attacker — who was dressed in a private security uniform — shot dead by an off-duty police officer, authorities said.
St. Cloud Police Chief Blair Anderson says eight people were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the attack first reported about 8:15 p.m. Saturday at the Crossroads Center. One person was admitted. No further details were released.
Anderson said an off-duty police officer from another jurisdiction shot and killed the unidentified suspect, who was armed with a knife and wearing a private security firm uniform at the time of the attack.
St. Cloud is about 70 miles (112.65 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis.

