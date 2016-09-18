  • Search form

  Robbery suspect, handcuffed behind back, steals police car

Offbeat

Robbery suspect, handcuffed behind back, steals police car

Associated Press |

A screen grab from a Tribune-Star video shows Terra Haute police officers examining a car recovered from a handcuffed crime suspect who allegedly drove off with the vehicle on Friday. (Courtesy of Tribune-Star)

TERRE HAUTE, United States: Authorities say a robbery suspect somehow made off with a police car in Terre Haute city, Indiana state, despite being handcuffed behind his back.
The Tribune Star reported that officers had placed 28-year-old Cody Tryon of Terre Haute in the back of the patrol car.
While unattended, Tyron kicked out the metal screen separating the front and back seats, slid through the opening and drove away.
Police using GPS caught up with him elsewhere in the city. They say Tyron rammed several squad cars that tried to block the stolen vehicle before he was again taken into custody.
Police say his hands were still restrained behind his back.
Tryon was taken to Vigo County Jail and booked on charges including motor vehicle theft and battery on a law enforcement officer.

