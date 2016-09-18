Crown Prince Mohammed leaves for New York

  • Search form

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif is seen off by princes, Cabinet ministers and other officials at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah for New York on Sunday. (SPA)

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif shakes hands with Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal bin Abdulaziz (left) before boarding his jet at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah for New York on Sunday. (SPA)

JEDDAH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif left Jeddah today for New York to head the Kingdom's delegation at the 71st annual session of the United Nations General Assembly.
He was seen off at King Abdulaziz International Airport by Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal bin Abdulaziz, adviser to the the King; Prince Mishaal bin Majed bin Abdulaziz, governor of Jeddah; and a number of princes, ministers and officials.

