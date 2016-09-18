  • Search form

Letters

Issues at UN

Arab News |

This refers to Arab News report, “Crown prince to highlight Saudi viewpoint at UN.” (Sept. 18)
Despite all its weaknesses, the UN is still the most sought-after platform for world leaders to discuss and put one’s viewpoint across, making an immediate impact on world opinion.
A Saudi delegation led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif attending the 71st session of the UN General Assembly has its significance.
Although the Syrian issue is important and is expected to dominate much of the session, the Saudi crown prince can well take up the issues of Iran and Yemen.
The report mentions the possible meeting of the world leaders to discuss the implementation of a deal to curb Iran’s nuclear capabilities and the stalled Israeli-Palestinian peace process.
The Saudi leader may make optimum use of the UN meeting to rein in Iran and also highlight its disturbing activities in the region making it more volatile.
President Barack Obama has recently signed a historic military aid deal with Israel citing a “dangerous neighborhood.” Obama needs to be told about the Saudi Peace Plan, which still holds water, if Israel is sincere in bringing about peace in the region. Other wise, Israel’s so-called security concern will be considered a farce, which the US supports blindly. — Seraj Alig, Alkhobar

