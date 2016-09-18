La Cucina premieres new menu with Italian flavors

  • Search form

Al Faisaliah Hotel, Riyadh’s major luxury hotel and suite property, has unveiled a new menu at its Italian fine-dining restaurant, La Cucina.
Guests frequenting the restaurant can expect authentic Italian flavors with a gastronomic twist.
Regional delicacies from southern Italy dominate the new menu, which illustrates Executive Chef Fabio Vitale’s passion for gastronomic excellence, accentuated through his creative presentation of each dish.
La Cucina is stated to have earned a reputation for demonstrating Italian cuisine as an art form, infused with passion and creativity.
La Cucina’s new menu relies on seasonal ingredients used in traditional Italian cuisine and promises to serve a remarkable union of pristine flavors that are only associated with authentic and refined Italian cooking.
Hotel GM Alexander Blair said: “We are proud that our restaurants have earned their own independent reputation for excellence and Al Faisaliah is honored to have established an Italian restaurant that resonates with the Riyadh community as strongly as La Cucina. While Chef Fabio brings authentic Italian flavors to the table, Filippo Cera, our Italian restaurant manager brings a touch of Italian flair to the service, ensuring a truly authentic and memorable dining experience.”
Chef Fabio said: “I am excited to introduce this new menu with the patrons of La Cucina. I was inspired to share classic Italian flavors that reminded me of my hometown of Naples in Italy. Each item on the new menu has been carefully selected to ensure that our guests leave the restaurant feeling in awe of Italian food. Our restaurant has a long and loyal following, so we will also continue to serve some of La Cucina’s well-loved signature dishes.”
With expertise garnered over 20 years in leading restaurants around the world, Executive Chef Fabio has infused his own footprint on the restaurant.

