Gulf Construction Expo to showcase building industry progress

Gulf Construction Expo will be held with the support of Bahrain Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al-Khalifa at the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre from May 9-11.

The 2017 show has partnered closely with the region’s major construction magazine, Gulf Construction, to develop a greater concentration on promoting the construction and building materials sectors.

“Gulf Construction Expo will build on the successful foundations set by gulfBID for over 10 years, by continuing to deliver the northern Gulf’s showcase for the construction sector to a targeted visitor base of property developers, interior designers, architects, consultants and contractors, procurement managers and investors from around the GCC. Gulf Construction Expo will remain an innovative showcase for the construction sector through its added value benefits and virtual exhibition,” says Jubran Abdulrahman, MD of HCE, which organizes the event.

“The change in name is a strategic branding opportunity to tie in the goodwill of the GCC’s “most successful construction journal,” Gulf Construction, which has for over 35 years been the publication of choice for the construction industry not just in the GCC but internationally,” Abdulrahman added.

Gulf Construction Expo is supported by AHK Chambers of Commerce in Germany, PHD Chambers in India, British Expertise and a host of media partners.

The Expo takes place in conjunction with two other major events — Gulf Interiors and Gulf Property Show — providing the biggest integrated business-to-business showcase for the construction, interiors and property sectors ever to be staged in the northern Gulf.