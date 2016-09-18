PwC gets awards for attracting, hiring, and training UAE nationals

  • Search form

The awards are for PwC’s success in creating employment, training and development opportunities for the UAE nationals.

PwC Middle East’s Senior Partner Hani Ashkar received awards for attracting and hiring UAE nationals in the accounting, auditing and financial management professions.
The award was presented by Minister of Economy Sultan bin Saeed Al-Mansouri, in collaboration with the UAE Accountants and Auditors Association (UAE AAA).
PwC also won the Training and Qualifying UAE Nationals in the Accounting, Auditing and Financial Management Professions’ award for its efforts and support of UAE nationals pursuing growth and professional certifications through PwC’s Academy, the education business of PwC.
Hani Ashkar, PwC Middle East senior partner, said: “PwC is proud to be recognized for its efforts in investing in the UAE’s nationals, in the professional services sector, in line with the UAE’s vision of having 100 of the UAE nationals qualified by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) by 2021.
“The increased drive in attracting local talent has been a win-win situation; the UAE’s nationals complimented our existing teams with a lot of energy and local insight, and we in turn continue to present them with learning and development opportunities in a bid to prepare them to be the leaders of tomorrow,” he added.

