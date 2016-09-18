OSN to air Emmys Awards live

OSN, claimed to be the region’s largest pay-TV network, will air the 68th edition of the Emmy Awards on Monday (Sept. 19) at 3 a.m. (Saudi time).

The ceremony will be aired live on OSN First HD with all the glitz and glamour from the red carpet live on E! Entertainment and OSN Play where it will start streaming live two hours before, from 1 a.m.Shows exclusively on OSN that have been nominated this year include Game of Thrones with 23 nods, the highest for any show this year. The hit fantasy drama has been nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, two for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, three for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, two for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series.

Another series, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, which premiered on OSN First HD — Home of HBO, has clinched 22 nominations while Saturday Night Live has 16 nominations and is stated to be the most nominated program in the award’s history with a total of 209.

Other OSN series that received nominations include Black-ish; Modern Family; Silicon Valley; Veep and Inside Amy Schumer for Outstanding Comedy Series; The Americans for Outstanding Drama Series; Better Call Saul; Downton Abbey; Homeland House Of Cards and Mr. Robot.

For Outstanding Limited Series OSN-aired shows American Crime; Fargo; The Night Manager and Roots are all nominated, whilst for the Outstanding Television Movie category All The Way, Luther and Confirmation are also nominated.

In the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon lead nominations and for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series Inside Amy Schumer; Key & Peele and Saturday Night Live lead the pack.