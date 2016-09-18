Mobily holds Eid receptions for staff across Kingdom

Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) held Eid reception gatherings for its employees across the Kingdom’s major cities on the first day of resuming work after Eid Al-Adha holiday.

The receptions were held in Madinah, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Tabuk and Abha, where Mobily's executives in Riyadh met with the employees at the head office and greeted them on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

The receptions witnessed an intimate and friendly atmosphere reflecting affection and harmony that the Mobily family is characterized with.

The same intimate and friendly atmosphere prevailed at Eid receptions held in Dammam, Alkhobar and other cities of the Kingdom.

These annual Eid receptions came as part of "We Care" initiatives that a positive impact on all employees and reflected their intimacy as members of the Mobily family.