Saudi Arabia

Workshop on human rights awareness opens today

Fouzia Khan |

KEY SPEAKER: Prince Abdulaziz bin Sattam will speak on the Kingdom’s social justice system at the human rights awareness workshop. (Courtesy photo)

JEDDAH: Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal will launch a workshop on human rights awareness under the theme “Integration in the management of criminal cases” today in Jeddah.

Prince Faisal bin Mohammed bin Saad bin Abdul Rahman, assistant undersecretary for Human Rights in the Makkah Region, said the workshop aims to improve performance in the special procedures for criminal and human rights issues, and to integrate this theme through the relevant government agencies.
He further said that the legal integration development project led by the governorate maintains a strong vision of humanitarian development in the region. He added that its aim is to develop and improve the relevant human rights authorities and affairs in the region, and to promote a sturdy human rights environment, as per the policy of the Kingdom and its 2030 vision.
The three-day workshop will discuss all manner of issues under the theme of legal integration, and will include a number of important discussion forums on the topic. This will highlight the role of the relevant authorities in criminal cases, and will identify any impediments to conducting criminal proceedings that threaten the human rights of those involved.
The workshop will encompass eight sessions, and in the first session, Prince Abdulaziz bin Sattam, adviser to King Salman, will give a lecture on the social justice system. Beyond this, theories of interpretation on the differences in the outcomes of similar cases and the comparison of legitimacy in politics will also be discussed.
Furthermore, the workshop will also involve discussions on the ‘concept of criminal cases and procedures’; ‘the different stages of a criminal case’; ‘investigation and prosecution’; ‘the role of authorities in criminal cases’; ‘integration in the management of criminal cases’; and ‘finding methods of integration among government agencies’.

