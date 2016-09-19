Saudis urged to comply with visa requirements

RIYADH: Four Saudi embassies have instructed citizens that they must comply with visa requirements in countries they want to visit.

The Saudi Consulate in Hong Kong said it had received instructions from the Chinese government that passengers bound for China are not permitted to bring or carry any kind of electric tasers.

Passengers with tasers, including those in transit, will face penalties, the Saudi Consulate said.

The consulate said passengers must get a visa from the Chinese Embassy in Riyadh or its Consulate in Jeddah. It is not possible to get a visa at the airport upon arrival, the consulate said.

“According to instructions of the Chinese commissioner in Hong Kong, it is necessary for travelers to be familiar with the rules concerning visas before traveling,” the consulate said.

The consulate also advised Saudi citizens, going to China via Hong Kong and then back to China, to make sure of the correct number of allowed entries in the Chinese visa.

In a related development, the Saudi Embassy in Greece advised Saudi citizens traveling to Greece to carry all required documents, including travel and health insurance from one of the Saudi insurance companies.

Travel or health insurance is required by the Greek Embassy in the Kingdom in order to get entry visa for Greece.

The Saudi Embassy also gave strict instructions on keeping official papers and documents safe and how to deal with cash and customs declarations.

In Japan, the Saudi Embassy advised citizens wanting to visit Japan to take into consideration the list of locations recommended for visiting and to avoid going to certain public gardens.

The embassy drew the attention of visitors to regulations issued following the visit of Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pertaining to facilities provided to the citizens of the two countries.

In Canada, the Saudi Embassy has provided mobile numbers to Saudis visiting Canada for use if they face emergency problems; in addition there is an e-mail address for round the clock assistance by on-duty staff.

The Saudi Embassy in Manila has warned Saudi citizens not to travel to certain areas in the southern part of the Philippines due to unstable security conditions there.