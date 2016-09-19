  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • 95% of mobile phone shops nationalized

Saudi Arabia

95% of mobile phone shops nationalized

ARAB NEWS |

NEAR-TOTAL SAUDIZATION: Saudis now work in most mobile phone shops.

JEDDAH: The government’s efforts toward nationalization of the telecom sector have yielded rich dividends as 2,413 or 95 percent of mobile shops in the Kingdom were found committed to the decision.
The deadline for 100 percent Saudization of the sector ended on Sept. 2, following which the Ministry of Labor and Social Development intensified an inspection drive.
Fahad Al-Owaidi, the ministry’s undersecretary for Inspections and Development of Work Environments, told local media that the success is the result of cooperation of the ministries involved in the process and backed by the other institutions.
A total of 2,633 mobile phone establishments at different locations and complexes in all the regions of the Kingdom were inspected, during which 2,413 shops were found to be following the Saudization rule, he said.
“Saudization of the telecom sector in particular is different because it depends on the cooperation of several bodies and institutions involved in the implementation of the resolution,” said the official.
Al-Owaidi asserted that field visits will continue in all cities and provinces of the Kingdom to verify compliance with the nationalization decision and impose penalties on violators.
The inspection teams lately detected 511 violations, of which 447 were referred to the sanctions committee. In addition, 83 shops were closed and 64 received notices for being closed during the inspection tours.
Other cases of commercial concealment were detected during the inspection efforts, while other violations entailed deporting the violating workers.
The Ministry of Labor and Social Development has urged citizens to report any violation concerning the Saudization of jobs in the mobile phone industry through its electronic website, Ma’aan.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Govt gets cracking on ending rain-related woes

JEDDAH The Ministry of Interior has issued instructions to the ministries and bodies concerned to...

With Saudi roots, Al-Kazi made his impact on Indian theater

RIYADH If we were to choose an individual who formed the very concept of theater it would almost...

Saudis urged to comply with visa requirements

RIYADH Four Saudi embassies have instructed citizens that they must comply with visa requirements...

UK envoy: We facilitated services for 88,000 pilgrims

RIYADH British Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Simon Collis said the British Embassy offered its...

Workshop on human rights awareness opens today

JEDDAH Makkah Gov Prince Khaled Al Faisal will launch a workshop on human rights awareness under...

50% of theft cases last year were committed by women

RIYADH Women and men involved in thefts over the past year have reached 65 cases including 21...

Two new bridges to ease Riyadh traffic congestion

JEDDAH In line with Riyadh municipality s efforts to ease traffic solve traffic congestion and...

More than 10,000 families benefit from 219 tons of sacrificial meat

JEDDAH With the project Sacrificial meat for the people of my country the Nama Charitable Society...

20 years prison, SR1 million fine for leaking information

JEDDAH Lawyers are warning about an increase in leaked confidential government information...

Hunt on for attackers who killed 2 cops in Dammam

JEDDAH Two security men laid down their lives in Dammam on Saturday night after their vehicle...

Saudi Arabia’s 71 years of support for the UN

NEW YORK The United Nations Charter was signed in 1945 in San Francisco with Saudi Arabia among...

Crown prince in NYC as leaders gather to resolve Syrian conflict, refugee crisis

RIYADH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif joins US President Barack Obama and other world leaders in...

The Washington Post thumbs down to 9/11 Bill

JEDDAH A leading American newspaper has expressed regret over the recent passage in the US...

KSA seeks UN sanctions on Iran for arming Houthis

UNITED NATIONS Saudi Arabia accused Iran of supplying weapons to Shiite rebels in Yemen and urged...

Crown Prince Mohammed leaves for New York

JEDDAH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif left Jeddah today for New York to head the Kingdom s...

E-bracelets provided tremendous assistance to pilgrims and scouts

MINA The use of e bracelets had a major impact in efficiently facilitating the pilgrims return to...

Around Arab News

Aid for Aleppo stuck in Turkey as Syria truce expires

BEIRUT Lebanon A 20 truck aid convoy destined for eastern Aleppo with enough supplies to feed...

95% of mobile phone shops nationalized

JEDDAH The government s efforts toward nationalization of the telecom sector have yielded rich...

Govt gets cracking on ending rain-related woes

JEDDAH The Ministry of Interior has issued instructions to the ministries and bodies concerned to...

With Saudi roots, Al-Kazi made his impact on Indian theater

RIYADH If we were to choose an individual who formed the very concept of theater it would almost...

Saudis urged to comply with visa requirements

RIYADH Four Saudi embassies have instructed citizens that they must comply with visa requirements...

UK envoy: We facilitated services for 88,000 pilgrims

RIYADH British Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Simon Collis said the British Embassy offered its...

Workshop on human rights awareness opens today

JEDDAH Makkah Gov Prince Khaled Al Faisal will launch a workshop on human rights awareness under...

50% of theft cases last year were committed by women

RIYADH Women and men involved in thefts over the past year have reached 65 cases including 21...

Two new bridges to ease Riyadh traffic congestion

JEDDAH In line with Riyadh municipality s efforts to ease traffic solve traffic congestion and...

More than 10,000 families benefit from 219 tons of sacrificial meat

JEDDAH With the project Sacrificial meat for the people of my country the Nama Charitable Society...

20 years prison, SR1 million fine for leaking information

JEDDAH Lawyers are warning about an increase in leaked confidential government information...

Hunt on for attackers who killed 2 cops in Dammam

JEDDAH Two security men laid down their lives in Dammam on Saturday night after their vehicle...

OIC, GCC foreign ministers to meet on sidelines of UNGA

RIYADH Major regional organizations including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation OIC and the...

Saudi Arabia’s 71 years of support for the UN

NEW YORK The United Nations Charter was signed in 1945 in San Francisco with Saudi Arabia among...

Participation of Kingdom seen as crucial

JEDDAH As the UN General Assembly s 71st session begins with the participation of Crown Prince...

Crown prince in NYC as leaders gather to resolve Syrian conflict, refugee crisis

RIYADH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif joins US President Barack Obama and other world leaders in...