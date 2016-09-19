Participation of Kingdom seen as crucial

JEDDAH: As the UN General Assembly’s 71st session begins with the participation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif and presidents and prime ministers of leading countries, the people of the world are looking forward to international responses to many global challenges, especially the Syrian and Yemeni crises.

This summit comes at a time of increasing tensions all over the world. Courageous and firm decisions are needed for maintaining international peace and security. Getting rid of terrorism and sectarianism which are being exploited by some countries as a pretext to interfere in the internal affairs of Arab nations is a high priority.

There will be pressure on the United Nations to respect the decisions of the General Assembly’s 71st session and to implement the international resolutions. The UN is also required to play a key role in caring for refugees of which 80 percent come from the Muslim world.

At this summit, the Kingdom will be, as it has always been, a key supporter of international peace and stability. It is also among the principal countries that support the United Nations and its institutions so that the international body can carry out its duties and achieve its goals.

UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon’s condemnation of Houthi rebels’ strikes on Saudi border towns is a positive step by the UN along with Resolution 2216 concerning the crisis in Yemen.

The world looks forward to the UN role in ensuring human security, achieving international justice and activating international law regarding non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries.