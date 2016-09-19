  • Search form

Middle-East

Libya’s powerful general lashes at UN envoy for ‘meddling’

Associated Press

A man gestures at the site of a car bomb during a demonstration in support of General Khalifa Haftar, in the coastal city of Benghazi on September 16, 2016. (AFP / Abdullah Doma)

CAIRO: Libya’s powerful general, who answers to the parliament based in the country’s east, has criticized the UN envoy to Libya, Martin Kobler, saying the top diplomat is “meddling” in Libyan affairs.
The rebuke came in an interview with Egypt’s state-run daily Al-Ahram, punished Monday.
Libyan Gen. Khalifa Hifter says “Kobler is meddling in very sensitive issues” after he allegedly sought to set up a meeting of the two “to discuss the makeup of the Libyan army.”
Hifter says the Libyan capital of Tripoli, where the UN-brokered government is seated, has been “hijacked” by armed gangs. The east-based parliament doesn’t recognize the UN-backed government.
Hifter’s forces seized control of Libya’s three key oil terminals in the east, after routing a militia commander and forces loyal to UN-brokered government from the facilities.

