Cardinals move up in tight NL wild-card race with victory

SAN FRANCISCO: Alex Reyes pitched seven dominant innings in his third MLB start and fellow rookie Aledmys Diaz hit a two-run homer as the St. Louis Cardinals moved up in the tight National League wild-card race, blanking the San Francisco Giants 3-0 on Sunday.

The Giants dropped one game behind the New York Mets for the top wild-card spot. The Cardinals closed within one game of San Francisco.

Reyes (3-1), considered one of MLB’s best pitching prospects, gave up four hits, struck out six and walked two.

Elsewhere, Gabriel Ynoa struck out eight over 4 2/3 innings in his first start to aid the Mets’ rickety rotation as New York beat Minnesota 3-2 to complete a three-game sweep .

Michael Conforto drove in two runs with a first-inning single off Kyle Gibson and T.J. Rivera added a solo home run in the third for the Mets, who won for the 11th time in 14 games.

In Boston, Hanley Ramirez homered twice and drove in four runs as the Red Sox rallied to beat the Yankees 5-4, severely diminishing New York’s chances of winning the American League East division.

Jackie Bradley Jr. had a tying RBI single for the East-leading Red Sox, who overcame a rough start by Drew Pomeranz to post their ninth win in 12 games.

Boston remained three games ahead of second-place Baltimore. The Yankees dropped eight back in the division and remained four behind Toronto for the second AL wild-card spot.

The Orioles, meanwhile, kept pace in the wild-card race, defeating Tampa Bay 2-1.

Mark Trumbo hit his MLB-leading 43rd home run to break an eighth-inning tie and Manny Machado also homered for the Orioles, who lead Toronto by one game for the top AL wild-card spot.

Seattle also moved up in the AL wild-card race as Seth Smith hit two home runs and drove in four runs in a 7-3 win over Houston.

The Mariners are one game behind Toronto for the second wild-card spot.

The Blue Jays gave up some valuable ground with a 4-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

Mike Trout and Albert Pujols each scored twice and Alex Meyer gave up two hits in five innings for his first career win for Los Angeles.

In Cleveland, Ian Kinsler got his helmet knocked off by a pitch from Trevor Bauer, yelled at the Indians right-hander and later was ejected in Detroit’s 9-5 win.

Miguel Cabrera got his 2,500th career hit to help the Tigers pull within seven games of Cleveland. The Tigers defeated the AL Central leaders for only the second time in 15 tries this season.

Atlanta’s Adonis Garcia drove in three runs and Matt Wisler pitched five-plus innings as the Braves beat the NL East-leading Nationals 6-2.

In Phoenix, Brandon Drury singled with two outs in the 12th inning to score Paul Goldschmidt, lifting Arizona over the NL West-leading Dodgers 10-9.

Oakland’s Khris Davis homered twice, becoming the first Athletics player to hit 40 in a season since Jason Giambi had 43 in 2000, as the A’s topped Texas 5-2.

Kansas City’s Kendrys Morales homered for his 1,000th career hit and drove in four runs as the Royals beat the White Sox 10-3.

In Cincinnati, Joey Votto hit his 25th homer as the Reds ended Pittsburgh’s four-game winning streak with a 7-4 victory.

Milwaukee’s Tyler Thornburg struck out Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo with two on in the ninth to earn his 11th save and preserve the Brewers’ 3-1 win over the Cubs.

Also, Miami rallied to beat Philadelphia 5-4 and avoid a sweep, while Colorado beat San Diego 6-3