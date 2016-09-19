  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 7 min 47 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Pagenaud clinches 1st IndyCar title in banner Penske year

Sports

Pagenaud clinches 1st IndyCar title in banner Penske year

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS |

ON TOP OF THE WORLD: Team Penske driver Simon Pagenaud of France kisses the Championship trophy after winning the Indycar Championship title and the race during the GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma at the Sonoma Raceway in northern California on Sunday. (AFP)

SONOMA, California: In a yearlong celebration of Roger Penske’s 50th year in racing, Simon Pagenaud brought yet another championship trophy to one of the most storied organizations in motorsports.
The Frenchman won his first career IndyCar title in his sophomore season driving for Penske, and did it in dominating fashion by winning the season finale Sunday at Sonoma Raceway.
Pagenaud only needed a smooth race to put a wrap on this breakthrough season.
Instead, he picked up his fifth win of the year and led a strong Penske finish to the final podium. The Penske team went 1-2-3 in the final series standings, the first team to do so since another Penske trio pulled off the sweep in 1994.
“That was a strong run and I take my hat off to the entire team,” Penske said.
A 14th IndyCar title — and 29th in various forms of motorsports — was guaranteed at the start of the race because only Pagenaud and teammate Will Power were mathematically eligible to win the title.
Pagenaud entered the weekend 43 points ahead of Power, but earned an additional point for winning the pole. Then he led the most laps and won a race that was worth double points in the standings.
“My whole career has been about this day, reaching this level,” Pagenaud said. “For an athlete, it’s what you work for.”
Pagenaud’s performance was a moot point, though: Power had mechanical issues 38 laps into the race that sealed the outcome.
Probably needing to win to unseat Pagenaud, Power instead finished 20th. Pagenaud’s final margin was 127 points, the largest points win since Alex Zanardi defeated teammate Jimmy Vasser by 119 points in 1998.
“It was pretty realistic considering it was (worth) double points,” Power said. “It’s just how it flows, when it’s your year, it’s your year, and Simon has done a phenomenal job to lead a 1-2-3 finish.”
Power finished second in the standings and Helio Castroneves was third.
“Throughout the entire season, he was not only an amazing driver but a champion,” Castroneves said of teammate Pagenaud. “Really honored to be working with a guy like that. The whole team was a dream to work with and today was the proof of that.”
It’s the fourth time Power has finished second in the standings, but it was easy to swallow because he won his only title in 2014. And, he missed the season opening race this year when IndyCar ruled him out with concussion-like symptoms — it was an inner ear infection — so climbing back into title contention was somewhat of a victory.
“If I hadn’t won a championship, I guess it would be a pretty bad day,” Power said. “But finishing second, considering how I started the year, getting four wins, it’s a good year.”
A year after losing the title in the final race — Juan Pablo Montoya led the standings wire-to-wire, but a Scott Dixon win in the finale cost Penske the championship on a tie-breaker — the Penske organization cruised to the top of the series. The combination of Pagenaud, Power and Montoya won 10 of the 16 races.
Across all motorsports, Penske this year also achieved its 500th pole, its 100th victory in NASCAR’s top Sprint Cup Series, and now an additional championship. The Penske team still has another shot: Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano both had top-five finishes Sunday in the opening race of NASCAR’s playoffs.
GOODBYE TARGET: Scott Dixon didn’t give sponsor Target the send-off it had hoped after 27 years in IndyCar.
Dixon started the day tied for third in the standings and trying to keep his streak of finishing third or better in the standings every year since 2007.
But he had radio issues, had to change his helmet during a caution, and finished 17th. It dropped him to sixth in the final standings. It’s the lowest Dixon has finished since 2005.
MONTOYA MOVING ON?: If Sunday was the final race for Montoya driving for Penske, he closed out his tenure on a strong note.
Montoya finished third at Sonoma to bookend the year with podium finishes. He won the season-opener at St. Pete, but had a significant drop-off the rest of the way.
Although Montoya won the Indianapolis 500 for Penske last year, the team owner is unsure if he’ll bring the Colombian back next year. Penske hopes to make a decision within 60 days on if he’ll field a fourth car, and who will drive it, and Montoya doesn’t believe the door is closed yet on a return.
ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: Alexander Rossi finished fifth on Sunday to lock up top rookie honors for the IndyCar season.
Rossi won the Indianapolis 500 for a huge bright spot on a season he otherwise believes failed to live up to expectations. Rossi had just one podium all year.
He’s yet to announce his 2017 plans, and his name began to surface Sunday as a possible Penske driver next year.
“Wouldn’t that be nice,” Rossi said after the race.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Red-hot Thomas in three-way tie for lead at Golf Citizen Classic

DUBAI Teenager Rayhan Thomas continued his red hot form as he carded a flawless five under 67 to...

Sweden holds off Russia in World Cup of Hockey

LOS ANGELES Sweden fended off a late comeback bid from Alex Ovechkin s Team Russia to win 2 1...

Sorenstam looks forward to sporting, not stormy Solheim Cup

EVIAN France Sportsmanship and fair play are going to be top of the agenda for European captain...

Michael Thomson wins Boise Open to regain PGA Tour card

BOISE Idaho Michael Thomson won the Web com Tour Finals Albertson Boise Open on Sunday at...

Vikings triumph in stadium debut; Patriots, Steelers roll

MINNEAPOLIS Sam Bradford had a Minnesota debut almost as dazzling as the Vikings new 1 1 billion...

Rio Paralympics end with music — and relief

RIO DE JANEIRO Rio said farewell to the 2016 Paralympics Sunday in a closing ceremony showcasing...

F1 can’t be a ‘dictatorship’, says new boss

SINGAPORE New chairman Chase Carey said Formula One cannot continue as a dictatorship as...

76ers set for state-of-the-art practice facility opening

PHILADELPHIA The dazzling rookie with the longest lasting impact for the Philadelphia 76ers this...

Ronaldo-less Real Madrid equals Barca’s La Liga record with 16th straight win

MADRID Real Madrid shrugged off the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale to record a club...

Cardinals move up in tight NL wild-card race with victory

SAN FRANCISCO Alex Reyes pitched seven dominant innings in his third MLB start and fellow rookie...

Martin Truex Jr. rallies to win NASCAR Chase opener

JOLIET Illinois Martin Truex Jr went from a completely unraveled tire that left him a lap down to...

Chun holds nerve to win Evian in major record fashion

EVIAN LES BAINS France Walking toward the 18th green at the Evian Championship with one putt to...

'Exhausted’ Molinari ends four-year wait at Italian Open

MILAN An exhausted Francesco Molinari ended his four year wait for a win on the European tour...

Rosberg holds off Ricciardo in Singapore to seize championship lead

SINGAPORE Nico Rosberg won the Singapore Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday to seize the...

Supremo Ecclestone warns he could quit F1

SINGAPORE Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone warned he could walk away from the sport he s...

TNT KaTropa thwarts Ginebra for No. 1 spot

BINAN Laguna For a non bearing game TNT KaTropa certainly played as hard as it could Mychal...

Around Arab News

Saudi Arabia has welcomed 2.5m Syrians: Crown Prince

NEW YORK Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif said on Monday that Saudi Arabia has welcomed 2 5 million...

World leaders at UN approve plan for refugee crisis

UNITED NATIONS With more people forced to flee their homes than at any time since World War II...

Rueful Merkel takes blame for Berlin defeat

BERLIN Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she would turn back time if she could to better...

Trump says he won’t be treated fairly at debate

WASHINGTON Donald Trump says he won t be treated fairly at next week s presidential debate Trump...

UN must stop Indian violence in Kashmir, says Pakistan

ISLAMABAD Pakistan has called on the permanent members of the U N Security Council to press India...

Amal discusses effort to legally fight Daesh

NEW YORK Amal Clooney is pushing for the United Nations to investigate and prosecute Daesh...

Australian in burkini ‘made to leave French beach’

SYDNEY An Australian Muslim woman who wore a burkini to a French beach said she was asked to...

Duterte foe ousted from probe into Philippine killings

DAVAO The leading critic of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte s bloody war on drug crime was...

Firms should use social media discreetly

It seems that for a lot of companies having customer care social media accounts is a goal in...

Use new emojis in iOS 10

Here are some tips posted by Popular Science on how to use the new emojis for the iPhone and iPad...

Installing updates on iPhone, iPad made easy

iOS 10 is out and available as a free download on a wide range of Apple devices Installing the...

Google expected to launch smart application tomorrow

A couple of months back Google unveiled a smart messaging app called Allo which only requires...

Skype shuts down office in London

Having replaced the peer to peer Skype with a client to cloud version Microsoft s now shuttering...

Red-hot Thomas in three-way tie for lead at Golf Citizen Classic

DUBAI Teenager Rayhan Thomas continued his red hot form as he carded a flawless five under 67 to...

Sweden holds off Russia in World Cup of Hockey

LOS ANGELES Sweden fended off a late comeback bid from Alex Ovechkin s Team Russia to win 2 1...

Sorenstam looks forward to sporting, not stormy Solheim Cup

EVIAN France Sportsmanship and fair play are going to be top of the agenda for European captain...