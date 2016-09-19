Hublot, Attar United launch boutique in Alkhobar

Hublot and Attar United claimed the opening of the largest Hublot boutique worldwide, at Al-Sheikh Avenue on King Salman Road in Alkhobar.

Known as one of the newest landmarks in the city, Al-Sheikh Avenue encompasses the most luxurious brands, including the latest Hublot boutique in the Middle East.

“We chose Attar United Company as our new partners to franchise and launch Hublot boutiques in the Kingdom for their belief in the brand and their extensive experience in the Swiss watch industry within the Saudi market. This boutique will be followed by upcoming launches in the country,” said Regional Director Hublot Middle East and Africa Marco Tedeschi.

“This is a very special partnership for us. We are proud to collaborate with Hublot, a brand known for its top quality, unique designs, fusion of materials, and for being first, different and unique,” commented Mohammed Saddik Attar, CEO Attar United Company, which was established in 2011 by Omar and Mohammed Saddik Attar.

The new Hublot boutique spans over an area of 300 sqm, making it the world’s largest Hublot boutique.

It is marked by the brand’s unique characteristics: graceful design, elegant colors and fantastic roofs compliant with Hublot’s Art of Fusion in combining several materials such as natural bauxite and ebony wood, creating a warm environment to enable customers to pace between the showcases with full ease.

One of the most notable aspects of the boutique is the black marble facade that accentuates the sophistication of Hublot.