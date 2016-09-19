McDonald’s KSA unveils new packaging design

Featured on all carry-out bags and beverage cups, McDonald's KSA has created a new packaging roll out that reflects the brand’s heritage while tempting the contemporary customers.

The new look is a commitment to visually telling the brand story of getting people closer to the food “they love so much.”

It was crafted by a specialized skillful team of designers known for their high style in creating worldwide designs.

With the new packaging that is already shown in the US restaurants in January, the rest of the 119 international markets will roll out the designs by the end the year.

Mohammed Alireza, DGM, Reza Food Services Co. (McDonald’s Western and Southern Region), comments: “McDonald's has a long ritual of achieving things in a different way, so it’s no wonder our style to the new packaging has been avant-garde as well. The result is refreshed novel design, which directly addresses our audience, explicitly because it was created with them. The new design is a modern expression of the McDonald's legacy and additional proof that this brand is indeed unusual by its tradition since longer years.”

McDonald’s keenness to produce something different and distinguished is a stable fact available in every part of its business. The new packaging is not only amusing and stylish, it also means something to McDonald’s lovers.

McDonald’s meals are said to be inspired by some of the world's most vibrant ingredients and love combining them together to make delicious food that also brings the finest possible nutrition.

McDonald's KSA adopted the policy of changing the way it showcases its quality, starting from the way the product is displayed on the shelves.

The new design reflects values of McDonald's and tells the story of its quality foods and the loyal people behind the scene of the brand.