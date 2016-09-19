Elite Grande Hotel wins award from Luxury Travel Guide

Elite Grande Hotel, a luxury four-star hotel located in the heart of Seef District Bahrain, has won the Elegant Luxury Hotel of the Year for Bahrain award, announced by the UK-based Luxury Travel Guide — Africa & the Middle East Awards 2016.

The Luxury Travel Guide Awards represent the pinnacle of hospitality achievement, awarded to hotels and spas championing the best in their respective fields and excelling in the industry.

These recognitions are based on rigorous assessment criteria, carried out by Luxury Travel Guide in-house professionals.

The judges pointed out the excellent gym and fitness center with stunning views that satisfy the more active guest, with Cardio and weight machines, while the elegant steam room and sauna are perfect for those who like a more relaxing trip.

We thoroughly enjoyed the H20 sheesha lounge where guests can recline by the rooftop pool and enjoy fresh and fruity cocktails or exclusively designed snacks. We were also impressed with the suites at the Elite Grande Hotel, which use gentle color schemes to provide a comforting stay.

“We are indeed delighted to receive the Elegant Luxury Hotel of the Year award; it is a great recognition of the commitment to excellence demonstrated by Elite Grande Hotel’s team. The hotel has succeeded in maintaining high standards of service and continuously offering guests from the entire world pleasant and exceptional experiences,” says Patanjali Sharma, GM, Elite Grande Hotel.

Elite Grande Hotel is one of the four hotels of Elite Hospitality Group in Bahrain.

Aside from this recognition, the hotel is nominated for the Best 4 Star Hotel Award held by Food & Travel Awards in collaboration with Ministry of Tourism.

The hotel has been awarded the certificate for excellence by Tripadvisor, Booking.com and Expedia too.

With its prime location and loyal guest list, the hotel continues to be the “preferred choice of international travelers” from across the globe.