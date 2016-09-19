Hollande, Alwaleed talks focus on investment

RIYADH: French President Francois Hollande and Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, chairman of Kingdom Holding Company (KHC) and chairman of Alwaleed Philanthropies (AP), held a meeting at the Elysee, the French presidential palace.

During the meeting, the two discussed economic, cultural matters and topics related to investments.

They also discussed the bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and France, and the strong relations between Prince Alwaleed and France, especially KHC’s investments in France that are considered to be the largest Saudi presence in France through the full ownership and the management of the iconic landmark The Four Seasons Hotel George V, the management of Le Royal Monceau Hotel (Raffles), the management of the Grand Hotel du Cap Ferrat in the South of France, in addition to, Disneyland, Paris (Euro Disney), 7 hotels in Disneyland, Paris, and through the presence of Citigroup.