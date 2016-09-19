  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 12 min 33 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Debt-hit Petrobras to cut output goal by 14%

Economy

Debt-hit Petrobras to cut output goal by 14%

REUTERS |

Petrobras is expected to announce a 2017-2021 capital budget of $82.7 billion.

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil's heavily indebted state-led oil company Petrobras will likely cut planned investment by about a sixth and its 2020 output goal by 14 percent under a five-year strategic plan that could be released as early as Monday after markets close, according to analysts.
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, is expected to announce a 2017-2021 capital budget of $82.7 billion, or an average of $16.6 billion a year, according to the average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Reuters.
That would be Petrobras' smallest five-year capital budget since 2006 and 16 percent less than the Rio de Janeiro-based company's 2015-2019 plan revised in January.
The cuts would be part of Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente's fight to curb the company's nearly $125 billion of debt, the largest in the world oil industry, and focus spending on crude oil exploration and production needed to pay it.
Parente's efforts are complicated by oil prices at some of their lowest levels in a decade, a corruption scandal that has undermined investor confidence and huge losses on money-losing refineries and domestic fuel subsidies.
Petrobras' said last week that its board of directors on Monday would "appreciate" the plan, under development since June. If approved, Petrobras is expected to release the plan immediately.
"This plan is very important for setting expectations at a company that has consistently missed expectations," said Luana Sigfried, oil and gas analyst with Raymond James in Houston. "The company will have to cut enough to show it's being realistic, but not so much that its future output falls too far."
When combined with a promise to sell $15 billion of oilfields, pipelines and other assets by year-end and $43 billion through 2018, Parente said he hopes the plan will focus cash on the company's portfolio of giant offshore oil discoveries south of Rio de Janeiro.
Petrobras' controlling shareholder, the Brazilian government, is also counting on those fields to kick-start Brazil's recession-mired economy. Petrobras is responsible for about 10 percent of Brazil's gross domestic product.
The plan will also show how far Parente, appointed by new President Michel Temer, is prepared to go to let the company reverse the policies of former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, removed from office for breaking budget laws in August.
A former Petrobras board chairwoman, she built up Petrobras during a commodities boom only to see her plans unravel along with nearly $250 billion of shareholder value.
"The new five-year business plan is the most important trigger in the short term," said Diego Mendes, analyst at Banco Itau BBA in Sao Paulo in a note to clients. "If the plan is sufficiently robust it will help sustain the positive dynamic for Petrobras shares."
Petrobras' preferred shares, its most traded class of stock, have risen 96 percent so far this year.

LOWER OUTPUT
Lower spending, though, will also cut future crude output in Brazil to about 2.32 million barrels a day (bpd), according to the average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Reuters. That's 14 percent below the company's current 2020 outlook of 2.70 million bpd.
In 2012, before the corruption scandal, cash crunch and oil price plunge, Petrobras said it planned to produce 4.9 million bpd in Brazil in 2020. At the time Petrobras was investing more than $45 billion a year.
Some analysts also expect Petrobras' to cut asset sale plans after success in refinancing short-term debt and after a strengthening Brazilian currency reduced the cost of Petrobras debt, most of it in dollars.
"It is our view that they would likely lower (asset sale) goals as the urgency for selling assets has decreased," Mendes said a note to clients.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Economy

Saudi stock market dives 2.05%

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s stock index dropped over 2 percent on Monday over concerns about lack of...

Kingdom’s oil exports rise to 7.62 mbd in July

ABU DHABI Saudi Arabia s oil exports rose in July as the Kingdom pumped record high levels of...

Sterling bounces back above $1.30

LONDON Sterling staged a modest recovery on Monday after its worst week in 10 as traders bought...

BIS says global lending remains weak in Q1

LONDON Global lending remained weak in 2016 s first quarter with dollar denominated bank loans to...

Kuwait banking system outlook ‘stable’

LIMASSOL Moody s Investors Service outlook for Kuwait s banking system remains stable reflecting...

BoJ may steal the thunder from Fed on monetary stimulus

NEW YORK The Bank of Japan may steal the thunder from the US Federal Reserve and its chair Janet...

Shippers seek stable alternatives as Hanjin unwinds

SHANGHAI Amid the unraveling of South Korea s Hanjin Shipping shippers are looking for more...

Qatar plans to create its own ‘Wall Street’

DOHA Qatar plans to establish its own version of New York s Wall Street financial district a...

Hollande, Alwaleed talks focus on investment

RIYADH French President Francois Hollande and Prince Alwaleed bin Talal chairman of Kingdom...

Note 7 battery problem expands to China

SEOUL Samsung s smartphone problems expanded Monday to China s populous market where the South...

GE plans to build four drug factories in Ireland

LONDON General Electric is digging deeper into biotechnology with plans to build four...

Elite Grande Hotel wins award from Luxury Travel Guide

Elite Grande Hotel a luxury four star hotel located in the heart of Seef District Bahrain has won...

McDonald’s KSA unveils new packaging design

Featured on all carry out bags and beverage cups McDonald s KSA has created a new packaging roll...

KPMG releases report on health care sector

KPMG International and the Nuffield Trust a charitable trust with a mission to improve health...

Hublot, Attar United launch boutique in Alkhobar

Hublot and Attar United claimed the opening of the largest Hublot boutique worldwide at Al Sheikh...

Lufthansa’s new GM for Saudi Arabia takes charge

Mark Lukas Pey assumed charge as the new country manager for Lufthansa German Airlines in Saudi...

Around Arab News

Chaos reigns on Jeddah roads as schools reopen

JEDDAH The streets of Jeddah turned into a wrestling match as students returned to schools and...

Crown prince meets Ban Ki-moon, John Kerry, Nawaz Sharif

NEW YORK Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif met Secretary General of the United Nations Ban Ki moon...

Crown prince to unveil peace vision

RIYADH Representatives of 193 countries will set their eyes on the central platform of the UN...

Observers see positive trip outcome

RIYADH Observers in the Saudi capital have expressed optimism regarding the trip of Crown Prince...

60% of private schools likely to raise tuition fees

JEDDAH The committee on private and international schools at the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and...

60 scholarship visas canceled for violating US laws

WASHINGTON Saudi Cultural Attach in the US Mohammed Al Issa has said that 60 visas for Saudi...

Haj Ministry prepares for opening of Umrah season

JEDDAH Minister of Haj and Umrah Mohammed Salih Bentin announced that the ministry has started...

Jeddah Municipality removes 28 illegal barns, 18 abattoirs

JEDDAH As part of the efforts of the Jeddah Municipality to ensure hygiene safety and security in...

CCHI suspends 5 insurance firms due to irregularities

RIYADH The Council of Cooperative Health Insurance CCHI has suspended the operations of five...

SRO orders 238 passenger trips per week

DAMMAM The Saudi Railways Organization SRO has increased the frequency of trains between Riyadh...

Courts hand sentences to 1,349 detainees

RIYADH Judicial rulings were issued against more than 1 349 security detainees in General...

Striving for peace with unlimited aid

NEW YORK Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif who is leading the Saudi delegation to the 71st session...

Hands off Arab Affairs: GCC slams Iran for politicizing Haj

RIYADH Foreign ministers of the six nation Gulf Cooperation Council GCC slammed Iran s plots to...

Saudi Arabia — When figures speak for themselves

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif s speech at the UN Summit for Refugees and Migrants on Monday...

Khomeinism empowered extremism, says Al-Jubeir

JEDDAH Foreign Minister Adel Al Jubeir has come out strongly against Iranian leadership and said...

Saudi stock market dives 2.05%

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s stock index dropped over 2 percent on Monday over concerns about lack of...