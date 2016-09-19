  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 12 min 33 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Shippers seek stable alternatives as Hanjin unwinds

Economy

Shippers seek stable alternatives as Hanjin unwinds

REUTERS |

IN HOT WATERS: The container ship Hanjin Boston is unloaded at the Port of Los Angeles. (AP)

SHANGHAI: Amid the unraveling of South Korea's Hanjin Shipping, shippers are looking for more robust alternatives, and freight rates are rising — all potentially good news for rivals such as China COSCO Shipping Corp.

Sun Jiakang, executive vice president of China's biggest shipping company, told Reuters on Monday that rates had risen in the last month — a boost that should lift the state firm's fourth quarter and continue into next year.
"Shippers are now more keen to choose shipping companies with good credit that can provide stable services, and they may shun companies with poor credit. In this respect, our group is one of the beneficiaries," he said.
Hanjin, the world's seventh-largest container line, filed for receivership last month, leaving more than 100 ships and their cargo at sea.
Formed through the merger of China's two largest shipping companies in February, COSCO Shipping owns the world's fourth-largest container shipping fleet by capacity, run by its flagship listed unit, China COSCO Holdings.
COSCO Shipping itself is among the most indebted of the global shipping firms, according to Thomson Reuters data, but it is also one of China's largest state-owned firms, employing 330,000 people. Sun said its finances are improving.
Last month, China COSCO posted a first-half loss of 7.2 billion yuan ($1.08 billion), which it blamed mainly on the sale of its bulk shipping business and a dearth of government subsidies.
"Our fourth quarter will be better than our first or second quarters, and because of obvious changes in the industry, I think next year will be better than this year," Sun said.
He warned that without an improvement in global trade and the economy, other smaller rivals could go the same way as Hanjin.
Overcapacity in the broader shipping industry remains a persistent problem, Sun said, noting that since 2008, global shipping capacity has grown 55 percent, with that in the container segment doubling in just over nine years.

TANGLED ALLIANCES
The collapse of Hanjin has also thrown the current container shipping alliance network into upheaval.
The Korean shipper and its rivals had formed teams in recent years to share vessels and routes to cope with a prolonged slump in freight rates. Now, Hanjin's partners are scrambling to fill the gaps.
Hanjin's membership of the CKYHE alliance, which COSCO Shipping is also part of, was suspended on Sept. 2. It had been due to join a new alliance with German container shipping line Hapag-Lloyd and four other firms next year.
Sun said he did not expect Hanjin's collapse to impact COSCO Shipping's own plans for a new alliance with France's CMA CGM, Taiwan's Evergreen Line and Hong Kong-based Orient Overseas Container Line, which is due to start in April.
"A lot of work goes into constructing a new alliance. It requires about a year of preparation," he said. "So these dates won't be adjusted, they won't change because of Hanjin, the alliance won't make any adjustments."
The US Federal Maritime Commission was still analyzing the planned new alliance, and COSCO Shipping was confident it met anti-monopoly requirements, Sun added.
COSCO Shipping, with interests ranging from ports to oil tankers, plans to complete its merger with former rival China Shipping Group by the end of this year, with its logistics and social services businesses among units still to be reorganized, Sun said.
Continued shifts in the global shipping market also continue to provide opportunities for potential acquisitions, he said, citing his firm's deal last month to buy a majority stake in Piraeus, Greece's largest port.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Economy

Saudi stock market dives 2.05%

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s stock index dropped over 2 percent on Monday over concerns about lack of...

Kingdom’s oil exports rise to 7.62 mbd in July

ABU DHABI Saudi Arabia s oil exports rose in July as the Kingdom pumped record high levels of...

Sterling bounces back above $1.30

LONDON Sterling staged a modest recovery on Monday after its worst week in 10 as traders bought...

BIS says global lending remains weak in Q1

LONDON Global lending remained weak in 2016 s first quarter with dollar denominated bank loans to...

Kuwait banking system outlook ‘stable’

LIMASSOL Moody s Investors Service outlook for Kuwait s banking system remains stable reflecting...

BoJ may steal the thunder from Fed on monetary stimulus

NEW YORK The Bank of Japan may steal the thunder from the US Federal Reserve and its chair Janet...

Debt-hit Petrobras to cut output goal by 14%

RIO DE JANEIRO Brazil s heavily indebted state led oil company Petrobras will likely cut planned...

Qatar plans to create its own ‘Wall Street’

DOHA Qatar plans to establish its own version of New York s Wall Street financial district a...

Hollande, Alwaleed talks focus on investment

RIYADH French President Francois Hollande and Prince Alwaleed bin Talal chairman of Kingdom...

Note 7 battery problem expands to China

SEOUL Samsung s smartphone problems expanded Monday to China s populous market where the South...

GE plans to build four drug factories in Ireland

LONDON General Electric is digging deeper into biotechnology with plans to build four...

Elite Grande Hotel wins award from Luxury Travel Guide

Elite Grande Hotel a luxury four star hotel located in the heart of Seef District Bahrain has won...

McDonald’s KSA unveils new packaging design

Featured on all carry out bags and beverage cups McDonald s KSA has created a new packaging roll...

KPMG releases report on health care sector

KPMG International and the Nuffield Trust a charitable trust with a mission to improve health...

Hublot, Attar United launch boutique in Alkhobar

Hublot and Attar United claimed the opening of the largest Hublot boutique worldwide at Al Sheikh...

Lufthansa’s new GM for Saudi Arabia takes charge

Mark Lukas Pey assumed charge as the new country manager for Lufthansa German Airlines in Saudi...

Around Arab News

Chaos reigns on Jeddah roads as schools reopen

JEDDAH The streets of Jeddah turned into a wrestling match as students returned to schools and...

Crown prince meets Ban Ki-moon, John Kerry, Nawaz Sharif

NEW YORK Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif met Secretary General of the United Nations Ban Ki moon...

Crown prince to unveil peace vision

RIYADH Representatives of 193 countries will set their eyes on the central platform of the UN...

Observers see positive trip outcome

RIYADH Observers in the Saudi capital have expressed optimism regarding the trip of Crown Prince...

60% of private schools likely to raise tuition fees

JEDDAH The committee on private and international schools at the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and...

60 scholarship visas canceled for violating US laws

WASHINGTON Saudi Cultural Attach in the US Mohammed Al Issa has said that 60 visas for Saudi...

Haj Ministry prepares for opening of Umrah season

JEDDAH Minister of Haj and Umrah Mohammed Salih Bentin announced that the ministry has started...

Jeddah Municipality removes 28 illegal barns, 18 abattoirs

JEDDAH As part of the efforts of the Jeddah Municipality to ensure hygiene safety and security in...

CCHI suspends 5 insurance firms due to irregularities

RIYADH The Council of Cooperative Health Insurance CCHI has suspended the operations of five...

SRO orders 238 passenger trips per week

DAMMAM The Saudi Railways Organization SRO has increased the frequency of trains between Riyadh...

Courts hand sentences to 1,349 detainees

RIYADH Judicial rulings were issued against more than 1 349 security detainees in General...

Striving for peace with unlimited aid

NEW YORK Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif who is leading the Saudi delegation to the 71st session...

Hands off Arab Affairs: GCC slams Iran for politicizing Haj

RIYADH Foreign ministers of the six nation Gulf Cooperation Council GCC slammed Iran s plots to...

Saudi Arabia — When figures speak for themselves

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif s speech at the UN Summit for Refugees and Migrants on Monday...

Khomeinism empowered extremism, says Al-Jubeir

JEDDAH Foreign Minister Adel Al Jubeir has come out strongly against Iranian leadership and said...

Saudi stock market dives 2.05%

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s stock index dropped over 2 percent on Monday over concerns about lack of...