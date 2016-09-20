  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 13 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Chaos reigns on Jeddah roads as schools reopen

Saudi Arabia

Chaos reigns on Jeddah roads as schools reopen

ARAB NEWS |

TRAFFIC JAM: Traffic snarls led to some students reaching their institutions up to 45 minutes late.

JEDDAH: The streets of Jeddah turned into a wrestling match as students returned to schools and universities on Sunday.

Traffic congestion in the morning brought back the suffering of parents, especially in areas around schools and near King Abdul Aziz University.
Ahmed Al-Oufi said the northern side for those coming from the Al-Naseem neighborhood and heading toward King Abdul Aziz University was heavily congested, with more than a 45-minute wait at times at the northern gates.
No traffic patrols were on the site to regulate traffic, prompting many parents to exit their cars and direct traffic in an attempt to clear the bottleneck at the northern entry of the university.
Mohammed Al-Ghamdi, who lives in Al-Baghdadiya, said the presence of some schools inside residential neighborhoods created many problems on the first day of school.
“The problem doesn’t get resolved, but rather continues, and every day we suffer,” he said.
Saleh Al-Otaibi said the increased number of cars and drivers in the city has worsened the problem, as has the absence of traffic cops to regulate vehicle movement at intersections such as Al-Manar with Al-Tahlia, Al-Haramain Road with Abdullah Sulaiman Road, and others.
Abu Turki, who also lives in the Al-Naseem neighborhood, said he left at 6:30 a.m. to take his son to school in the same neighborhood, but did not arrive until 7:30 a.m. due to the heavy traffic.
Others said the problem stemmed mostly from the absence of traffic police at intersections.
Abu Dima, who lives in Al-Rehab, attributed part of the problem to parents ferrying students starting for school late.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Crown prince meets Ban Ki-moon, John Kerry, Nawaz Sharif

NEW YORK Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif met Secretary General of the United Nations Ban Ki moon...

60% of private schools likely to raise tuition fees

JEDDAH The committee on private and international schools at the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and...

60 scholarship visas canceled for violating US laws

WASHINGTON Saudi Cultural Attach in the US Mohammed Al Issa has said that 60 visas for Saudi...

SRO orders 238 passenger trips per week

DAMMAM The Saudi Railways Organization SRO has increased the frequency of trains between Riyadh...

CCHI suspends 5 insurance firms due to irregularities

RIYADH The Council of Cooperative Health Insurance CCHI has suspended the operations of five...

Jeddah Municipality removes 28 illegal barns, 18 abattoirs

JEDDAH As part of the efforts of the Jeddah Municipality to ensure hygiene safety and security in...

Courts hand sentences to 1,349 detainees

RIYADH Judicial rulings were issued against more than 1 349 security detainees in General...

Twitter eases 140-character limit

WASHINGTON Twitter announced Monday it was easing its 140 character limit on tweets implementing...

Coalition brings down yet another Houthi missile

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia has said coalition forces to support the legitimate government in Yemen have...

Crown prince to unveil peace vision

RIYADH Representatives of 193 countries will set their eyes on the central platform of the UN...

Observers see positive trip outcome

RIYADH Observers in the Saudi capital have expressed optimism regarding the trip of Crown Prince...

Haj Ministry prepares for opening of Umrah season

JEDDAH Minister of Haj and Umrah Mohammed Salih Bentin announced that the ministry has started...

Striving for peace with unlimited aid

NEW YORK Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif who is leading the Saudi delegation to the 71st session...

Saudi Arabia has welcomed 2.5m Syrians: Crown Prince

NEW YORK Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif said on Monday that Saudi Arabia has welcomed 2 5 million...

Delhi plan to transfer Haj affairs is ill-advised, says Indian Muslim leader

JEDDAH A well known and credible Indian Muslim community leader has come out against the Indian...

4 terror plots foiled; woman among 17 Daesh suspects held

JEDDAH Security agencies have foiled four terror plots that were in advanced stages of planning...

Around Arab News

Crown prince meets Ban Ki-moon, John Kerry, Nawaz Sharif

NEW YORK Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif met Secretary General of the United Nations Ban Ki moon...

60% of private schools likely to raise tuition fees

JEDDAH The committee on private and international schools at the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and...

60 scholarship visas canceled for violating US laws

WASHINGTON Saudi Cultural Attach in the US Mohammed Al Issa has said that 60 visas for Saudi...

SRO orders 238 passenger trips per week

DAMMAM The Saudi Railways Organization SRO has increased the frequency of trains between Riyadh...

CCHI suspends 5 insurance firms due to irregularities

RIYADH The Council of Cooperative Health Insurance CCHI has suspended the operations of five...

Jeddah Municipality removes 28 illegal barns, 18 abattoirs

JEDDAH As part of the efforts of the Jeddah Municipality to ensure hygiene safety and security in...

Courts hand sentences to 1,349 detainees

RIYADH Judicial rulings were issued against more than 1 349 security detainees in General...

Twitter eases 140-character limit

WASHINGTON Twitter announced Monday it was easing its 140 character limit on tweets implementing...

Chaos reigns on Jeddah roads as schools reopen

JEDDAH The streets of Jeddah turned into a wrestling match as students returned to schools and...

World leaders at UN approve plan for refugee crisis

UNITED NATIONS With more people forced to flee their homes than at any time since World War II...

Coalition brings down yet another Houthi missile

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia has said coalition forces to support the legitimate government in Yemen have...

Crown prince to unveil peace vision

RIYADH Representatives of 193 countries will set their eyes on the central platform of the UN...

Observers see positive trip outcome

RIYADH Observers in the Saudi capital have expressed optimism regarding the trip of Crown Prince...

Haj Ministry prepares for opening of Umrah season

JEDDAH Minister of Haj and Umrah Mohammed Salih Bentin announced that the ministry has started...

Striving for peace with unlimited aid

NEW YORK Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif who is leading the Saudi delegation to the 71st session...

Hands off Arab Affairs: GCC slams Iran for politicizing Haj

RIYADH Foreign ministers of the six nation Gulf Cooperation Council GCC slammed Iran s plots to...