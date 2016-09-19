Observers see positive trip outcome

RIYADH: Observers in the Saudi capital have expressed optimism regarding the trip of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif to New York to address the UN General Assembly session.

They said that his participation in the 71st UN General Assembly meeting could help bring about solutions to various issues in the region at present.

“He has the best interest of the Kingdom in mind and attending the UN General Assembly meeting is good for the region,” said Abdulrahman Al-Mahdali, 60, Arrawadi Company general manager.

He added that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif is doing the right thing in going to New York to participate in the UN General Assembly meeting.

Abdulaziz Al-Dosari, 49, and GM of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority’s scholarship and dispatch department, said that his participation in the UN General Assembly could bring about positive results.

“It could pave the way for the cessation of fighting in Yemen with the legitimate government functioning normally to serve Yemeni citizens,” he said.

He added that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif could also play a role to end the hostilities in Syria, which has resulted in the death of countless people. Estimates of deaths in the Syrian civil war vary between 301,781 and 470,000.

Others added that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif’s attendance at the UN General Assembly meeting could also result in alleviating the refugee crisis.

“Many of the refugees died at sea while escaping from the raging war in Syria. This is exacerbated by the fact that countries where they have sought refuge had turned them down,” they said.

They added that “this has made the refugees helpless and pitiful.”

“In this connection, we hope that Crown Prince Mohammed’s trip to attend the meeting of the UN General Assembly will bring positive results,” they said.