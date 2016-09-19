  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Crown prince to unveil peace vision

RIYADH: Representatives of 193 countries will set their eyes on the central platform of the UN General Assembly in New York when Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif delivers a speech about terrorism in the Middle East, and the unique Saudi experience in curbing it.

The speech will serve to strengthen the UN's work in finding solutions for political, social and economic problems in the Middle East.
Specifically, the crown prince will discuss ways to end the Syrian crisis and the resultant refugee problem and will denounce Israeli aggression in Palestine. He is also expected to review the future of the Golan Heights and the fate of the Arabs living there, in addition to discussing other international issues such as hunger, women and economic development.
The Saudi community sees Prince Mohammed as a protector of the people from all impeding dangers, not just terrorism. He has a comprehensive vision of the security, cultural, economic and humanitarian scene, enabling him to offer comprehensive solutions to all security issues and to coordinate with other countries in facing various crimes such as drugs, terrorism and money laundering.
The cultural side of Prince Mohammed bin Naif’s character springs from his objective reading of the future and his emphasis on building a comprehensive methodology for security work that is based on analysis and which builds on previous experiences.
In fact, the Ministry of Interior has become something of a lab that analyzes issues related to security, and studies its effects and causes to find scientific solutions to common problems. This methodology was evident in the success of the security forces in frustrating terrorist attacks before they occurred, and the success of the counseling program, which was adopted by the crown prince to rehabilitate and integrate people with extremist thoughts back into the community.
The crown prince also has many titles in the media. For instance, the Time Magazine described him as the most influential personality in the world calling him the "Guardian of the Kingdom" for his effective role in the war against terrorism.
The Washington Post described him as the leader of the biggest war against terrorism. The Telegraph described him as a wise general who has achieved great success in standing up to extremist organizations, while the Financial Times said that he is the leader of the war against terrorism in his country.
The crown prince noted that the Kingdom’s efforts have led to the weakening of Al-Qaeda, which tried to assassinate him through a suicide bomber who pretended he wanted to see him and declare repentance.
Born on Aug. 30, 1959, Prince Mohammed grew up under the watchful eyes of his father, Prince Naif, who died in 2012 after leading the Interior Ministry for decades.
The prince attended primary and secondary schools in Riyadh and later got his degree in political science from a university in the United States in 1981. He received training inside and outside the Kingdom in fighting terrorism.
Experts agree that the success of the prince's security strategy roused the anger of terrorist organizations that have tried to assassinate him, but this has not changed his vision in giving support to young men after they have declared their repentance.
International bodies involved in fighting terrorism describe Prince Mohammed as a security expert, who designed and implemented the Kingdom’s anti-terrorism strategy.
The Carnegie International Peace group also confirmed that the counseling program which is known as the "soft Saudi strategy" was a wise initiative by Prince Mohammed that embodies the Saudi experience in fighting terrorism.
Former British Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sherard Louis Cowper-Coles said the vision of Prince Mohammed is distinguished by the use of more than just normal security procedures, as he uses the media and the Internet to fight deviant thought and to protect young men from its dangers.
He has also succeeded in stripping terrorist organizations of any sympathy or justification for their crimes.

