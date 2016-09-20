  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Crown prince meets Ban Ki-moon, John Kerry, Nawaz Sharif

NEW YORK: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif met Secretary-General of the United Nations Ban Ki-moon in New York on Monday.
During the meeting, they reviewed aspects of cooperation between the Kingdom and the United Nations, as well as efforts toward a number of international issues.
Prince Mohammed who is heading Saudi Arabia’s delegation the UN General Assembly session, also met US Secretary of State John Kerry where they talked about cooperation between the two countries and ways of strengthening them in various fields.
The crown prince also met Assistant to US President for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism and reviewed a number of issues that relate to the fight against terrorism and ways to enhance cooperation in this field between the kingdom and the US.
Prince Mohammed also met Pakistani leader Nawaz Sharif and discussed the strong bilateral relations between the kingdom and Pakistan and ways to further develop them in various fields, in addition to discussing the latest developments in the Islamic and international arenas.
Earlier, the crown prince held talks with New Zealand’s Prime Minister John Key about opportunities of enhancing bilateral cooperation between the two countries in different fields.
The meetings were attended by a number of princes and ministers.

