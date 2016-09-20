Coalition brings down yet another Houthi missile

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has said coalition forces to support the legitimate government in Yemen have shot down another missile aimed at Saudi territory on Monday.

The missile, which was aimed at Khamis Mushayt, was intercepted by Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces. The missile caused no damage. The coalition's air forces then targeted the launch site.

In previous attacks, Iranian backed Houthi terrorists have killed several civilians, including women and children, inside Saudi territory.

Saudi Arabia has urged the UN Security Council to impose sanctions on Tehran for violating an arms embargo by arming the Houthis.