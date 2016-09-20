  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 41 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Meeting on Syria's political future begins in New York

Middle-East

Meeting on Syria's political future begins in New York

SPA |

NEW YORK: On the sidelines of the session of the General Assembly of the UN in New York, an international meeting was held today to discuss the political future of Syria under the auspices of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United States of America, Britain, France, Germany, Turkey and Qatar.
At the beginning of the meeting, Permanent Representative of the Kingdom to the United Nations Ambassador Abdullah Al- Mouallimi delivered a speech on behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir.
In the speech, he noted the current rapid developments in Syria and the Syrian regime's continued bombing, crimes and violations against the Syrian people even during the truce.
He added that these actions put a major question mark over the sincerity of this regime and the sincerity of the intentions and dealing with it to find a quick solution to achieve the aspirations of the Syrian people for freedom and dignity.
The meeting came at the invitation of the Kingdom with participation by representatives of various states.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Air strike on aid convoy in Aleppo kills 12 Red Crescent volunteers

ALEPPO Syria A convoy delivering aid to Syrians in Aleppo province was hit by a deadly air strike...

Hands off Arab Affairs: GCC slams Iran for politicizing Haj

RIYADH Foreign ministers of the six nation Gulf Cooperation Council GCC slammed Iran s plots to...

Khomeinism empowered extremism, says Al-Jubeir

JEDDAH Foreign Minister Adel Al Jubeir has come out strongly against Iranian leadership and said...

Turkey detains 2 would-be Daesh suicide bombers

ANKARA Turkish police on Monday detained two suspected would be suicide bombers linked to Daesh...

Second Palestinian dead after Hebron attack

JERUSALEM A Palestinian shot by police during a stabbing attack against Israeli officers in the...

Tensions in Moroccan govt as vote nears

RABAT Tensions have erupted between Morocco s royal establishment and the ruling party with the...

Syrian Army declares truce over, rains bombs on Aleppo

DAMASCUS Syria s armed forces said Monday that a weeklong cease fire brokered by the United...

Yemeni leader relocates central bank in blow to Houthis

SANAA Yemen Yemen s exiled president sacked the head of the central bank on Sunday and ordered it...

Libya’s powerful general lashes at UN envoy for ‘meddling’

CAIRO Libya s powerful general who answers to the parliament based in the country s east has...

Aid for Aleppo stuck in Turkey as Syria truce expires

BEIRUT Lebanon A 20 truck aid convoy destined for eastern Aleppo with enough supplies to feed...

Food for thought: Water-starved GCC imports 90% of eatables

JEDDAH The Gulf Cooperation Council states import nearly 90 percent of their food items from...

Hadi moves central bank

SANAA Yemen s president sacked the head of the central bank on Sunday and ordered it relocated to...

Syria truce plan in doldrums

MOSCOW BEIRUT Moscow stepped up its war of words with Washington on Sunday saying airstrikes by a...

Arms for Houthis in Yemen trucks with Oman plates

DUBAI Allies of Yemen s president found weapons bound for Iran aligned Houthi forces on trucks...

Forces in Sirte resume anti-Daesh offensive

TRIPOLI Libyan pro government forces Sunday pressed an offensive against Daesh group holdouts in...

No GCC discrimination against expatriates

JEDDAH Members of the Gulf Cooperation Council GCC have said there is no violation of labor...

Around Arab News

Saudia plane isolated in Manila after pilot triggers 'false hijacking alarm'

MANILA Philippines A pilot of a Saudi Arabian Airlines flight accidentally pressed an emergency...

Air strike on aid convoy in Aleppo kills 12 Red Crescent volunteers

ALEPPO Syria A convoy delivering aid to Syrians in Aleppo province was hit by a deadly air strike...

Twitter eases 140-character limit

WASHINGTON Twitter announced Monday it was easing its 140 character limit on tweets implementing...

Meeting on Syria's political future begins in New York

NEW YORK On the sidelines of the session of the General Assembly of the UN in New York an...

Crown prince meets Ban Ki-moon, John Kerry, Nawaz Sharif

NEW YORK Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif met Secretary General of the United Nations Ban Ki moon...

Coalition brings down yet another Houthi missile

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia has said coalition forces to support the legitimate government in Yemen have...

60% of private schools likely to raise tuition fees

JEDDAH The committee on private and international schools at the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and...

60 scholarship visas canceled for violating US laws

WASHINGTON Saudi Cultural Attach in the US Mohammed Al Issa has said that 60 visas for Saudi...

SRO orders 238 passenger trips per week

DAMMAM The Saudi Railways Organization SRO has increased the frequency of trains between Riyadh...

CCHI suspends 5 insurance firms due to irregularities

RIYADH The Council of Cooperative Health Insurance CCHI has suspended the operations of five...

Jeddah Municipality removes 28 illegal barns, 18 abattoirs

JEDDAH As part of the efforts of the Jeddah Municipality to ensure hygiene safety and security in...

Courts hand sentences to 1,349 detainees

RIYADH Judicial rulings were issued against more than 1 349 security detainees in General...

World leaders at UN approve plan for refugee crisis

UNITED NATIONS With more people forced to flee their homes than at any time since World War II...

Hands off Arab Affairs: GCC slams Iran for politicizing Haj

RIYADH Foreign ministers of the six nation Gulf Cooperation Council GCC slammed Iran s plots to...

Chaos reigns on Jeddah roads as schools reopen

JEDDAH The streets of Jeddah turned into a wrestling match as students returned to schools and...

Crown prince to unveil peace vision

RIYADH Representatives of 193 countries will set their eyes on the central platform of the UN...