Meeting on Syria's political future begins in New York

NEW YORK: On the sidelines of the session of the General Assembly of the UN in New York, an international meeting was held today to discuss the political future of Syria under the auspices of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United States of America, Britain, France, Germany, Turkey and Qatar.

At the beginning of the meeting, Permanent Representative of the Kingdom to the United Nations Ambassador Abdullah Al- Mouallimi delivered a speech on behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir.

In the speech, he noted the current rapid developments in Syria and the Syrian regime's continued bombing, crimes and violations against the Syrian people even during the truce.

He added that these actions put a major question mark over the sincerity of this regime and the sincerity of the intentions and dealing with it to find a quick solution to achieve the aspirations of the Syrian people for freedom and dignity.

The meeting came at the invitation of the Kingdom with participation by representatives of various states.