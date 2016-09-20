  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 17 min 39 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • US mall attacker was an honor student and 'cool guy'

World

US mall attacker was an honor student and 'cool guy'

STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI | AP |

Abdulwahid Osman, the lawyer for the family of Dahir Ahmed Adan, speaks during a news conference at St. Cloud City Hall in St. Cloud, Minnesota, United States, on Sept. 19, 2016. Adan went to a central Minnesota mall and cut or stabbed 10 people before he was shot and killed by an off-duty police officer on Saturday. (Leila Navidi/Star Tribune via AP)

ST. CLOUD, Minnesota: He was a recent college student with an interest in computers who had worked part time as a private security guard. He was said to be an honor student in high school. And he had nothing more than a minor traffic citation on his record.
But on Saturday, for reasons still unclear, authorities say Dahir Ahmed Adan put on a security guard uniform and went into a central Minnesota mall armed with what appeared to be a kitchen knife. In an attack that took just minutes, he injured 10 people before he was shot and killed by an off-duty police officer.
Those who know Adan, 20, say he was a calm, cool guy with a good head on his shoulders. They are trying to come to terms with what happened and figure out what pushed him to violence.
“We have a thirst for answers,” said Abdul Kulane, a community advocate in the St. Cloud area. “What was his motivation? What happened?“
Authorities have released little information about Adan but say they are investigating the attacks as a potential act of terrorism. A Daesh-run news agency claimed the attacker was a “soldier” for the group.
One victim, Ryan Schliep, told WCCO-TV that Adan “just walked right at me” before quickly stabbing Schliep in the head.
“He looked just blank in the eyes like he wasn’t even there,” Schliep said.
St. Cloud Police Chief Blair Anderson has said the man reportedly made at least one reference to Allah and asked a victim if he or she was Muslim before attacking.
Jama Alimad, a Somali community advocate and friend of the family, told the Star Tribune that Adan was more into sports than religion, describing him as “the most assimilated kid in the neighborhood.”
“He was an A student. He was a tutor. He was employed,” Alimad told the newspaper.
A spokesman for the family, Abdi Wahid Osman, read from a statement expressing condolences for the injured and anyone else who was impacted.
“As we mourn the death of our son, Dahir Adan, who was very dear to us, we are in deep shock as everyone else is in the state of Minnesota,” the statement said.
Adan had recently been employed part-time by the security firm Securitas, and he was assigned for a few months to an Electrolux factory near the mall, Electrolux spokeswoman Eloise Hale said. A statement from Securitas said he resigned from the company in June.
A spokesman for St. Cloud State University confirmed Adan was a student majoring in information systems, but hadn’t been enrolled since the spring semester.
Anderson said the attacker began stabbing people right after entering the mall. The victims included eight men, one woman and a 15-year-old girl.
Anderson also said the attack appeared to be the work of one person and there was no sign the attacker was radicalized or communicated with any terrorist group.
The Daesh-run news agency claimed the attacker was a “soldier of the Islamic State” who had heeded the group’s calls for attacks in countries that are part of a US-led anti-Daesh coalition. But it wasn’t immediately known whether the extremist group had planned the attack or knew about it beforehand.
FBI Special Agent in Charge Rick Thornton said the attack is being investigated as a “potential act of terrorism.” Authorities were digging into Adan’s background and possible motives, looking at social media accounts and electronic devices and talking to his associates, Thornton said.
Haji Yusuf, who is part of UniteCloud, a local group founded to tackle racial and ethnic tension in the city, said he spoke with Adan’s parents and was told Adan went to the mall to pick up an iPhone. Yusuf said Adan seemed happy when he left the home, and that was the last time his parents saw him.
A person at the T-Mobile store where Yusuf said Adan had gone declined to comment or take a message for his supervisor.
If the stabbings are ultimately deemed a terrorist act, it would be the first carried out by a Somali on US soil.
President Barack Obama said the stabbings had no apparent connection to weekend bombings in New York and New Jersey.
Minnesota has the nation’s largest Somali population, an estimated 57,000 people. Both Anderson and Gov. Mark Dayton warned against a possible backlash due to the stabbings, especially in St. Cloud, where Somalis in the 65,000-resident city about 65 miles (104 km) northwest of Minneapolis have spoken about mistreatment in the past.
“It’s going to be tough times. We know it’s going to be a long winter for this community,” said Yusuf.
___
Forliti reported from Minneapolis. Associated Press writers Kyle Potter and John Mone contributed from St. Cloud, Minnesota.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Obama says open hearts to refugees

UNITED NATIONS President Barack Obama is telling world leaders they have to do more to open their...

5 million in Somalia don’t get enough food, UN report says

MOGADISHU Somalia A new UN report says five million people in Somalia are not getting enough food...

Obama, in final UN speech, calls for world course correction

UNITED NATIONS President Barack Obama conceded Tuesday that the United States and other world...

Typhoon Malakas slams Japan, heading toward Tokyo

TOKYO Japan A powerful typhoon slammed into Japan on Tuesday leaving at least three dozen people...

India troops kill 8 intruders in disputed Kashmir border

SRINAGAR India border guards on Tuesday killed at least eight people trying to sneak across its...

Wealth of clues led to quick arrest of NY bombing suspect

NEW YORK The man suspected of planting bombs in a New York neighborhood and a New Jersey seaside...

World leaders at UN approve plan for refugee crisis

UNITED NATIONS With more people forced to flee their homes than at any time since World War II...

Rueful Merkel takes blame for Berlin defeat

BERLIN Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she would turn back time if she could to better...

Trump says he won’t be treated fairly at debate

WASHINGTON Donald Trump says he won t be treated fairly at next week s presidential debate Trump...

UN must stop Indian violence in Kashmir, says Pakistan

ISLAMABAD Pakistan has called on the permanent members of the U N Security Council to press India...

Amal discusses effort to legally fight Daesh

NEW YORK Amal Clooney is pushing for the United Nations to investigate and prosecute Daesh...

Australian in burkini ‘made to leave French beach’

SYDNEY An Australian Muslim woman who wore a burkini to a French beach said she was asked to...

Duterte foe ousted from probe into Philippine killings

DAVAO The leading critic of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte s bloody war on drug crime was...

Police capture immigrant sought in New York-area bombings

LINDEN New Jersey An Afghan immigrant wanted for questioning in the bombings that rocked a New...

British baron’s daughter dies in Philippine drug war

MANILA A daughter of the late British baron Lord Moynihan has been killed in the Philippines...

Pro-Putin party wins landslide victory in Russian election

MOSCOW Russia Vladimir Putin s political allies won a landslide victory in a parliamentary...

Around Arab News

Former champ Kvitova makes winning start in Tokyo

TOKYO Former champion Petra Kvitova stormed through her opening match at the Pan Pacific Open on...

Since 1979, KSA has suffered 208 deaths, 1,127 injuries from terror attacks

RIYADH Saudi Arabia has suffered a total of 208 deaths and 1 127 injuries from 51 terror attacks...

Toure won’t play until he says sorry, says Guardiola

MANCHESTER Yaya Toure will not play again for Manchester City until the player s camp apologizes...

Wentz comes through again as Eagles whip Bears 29-14

CHICAGO Carson Wentz followed an impressive NFL debut with another solid performance throwing for...

Bucks agree to $100 million deal with Antetokounmpo

NEW YORK The Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to a contract extension with Giannis Antetokounmpo...

The sorry saga of Leander Paes

Leander Paes is a lone wolf He is also aggressive undiplomatic and snooty If I had won 10 Grand...

Young tight ends making an impact for 2-0 Steelers

PITTSBURGH The greatest tight end in Pittsburgh Steelers history is retired off being a dad back...

Obama says open hearts to refugees

UNITED NATIONS President Barack Obama is telling world leaders they have to do more to open their...

5 million in Somalia don’t get enough food, UN report says

MOGADISHU Somalia A new UN report says five million people in Somalia are not getting enough food...

Obama, in final UN speech, calls for world course correction

UNITED NATIONS President Barack Obama conceded Tuesday that the United States and other world...

'Brangelina' is no more

LOS ANGELES Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt and is seeking custody of their...

Boston Red Sox surge continues against Orioles

BALTIMORE Rick Porcello and the Boston Red Sox appear poised to extend their late season charge...

Draisaitl fires winner as Europe downs Czechs in World Cup of Hockey

TORONTO Leon Draisaitl scored in overtime as Europe upset the Czech Republic 3 2 at the World Cup...

Alvarez finished for 2016 after breaking hand

LOS ANGELES Mexican star Saul Canelo Alvarez will not fight again this year after suffering a...

Under 3 percent of US athletes in Rio had medical exemptions

NEW YORK Fifteen of the 558 athletes in the US delegation at the Rio Olympics or slightly less...

New envoys take their oath before King Salman

JEDDAH Thirteen new ambassadors of the Kingdom took their oath of office before Custodian of the...