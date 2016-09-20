  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 44 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • India troops kill 8 intruders in disputed Kashmir border

World

India troops kill 8 intruders in disputed Kashmir border

Reuters |

Indian army personnel salute during the funeral of army soldier Sunil Kumar Vidyarthi, who died in a gunbattle in Indian-administered Kashmir, at his funeral in his hometown of Gaya on Tuesday. Eighteen soldiers died in a deadly raid on an army base in Indian-administered Kashmir on Sept. 18 in the worst attack of its kind to hit the divided Himalayan region in more than a decade. (AFP)

SRINAGAR: India border guards on Tuesday killed at least eight people trying to sneak across its disputed border with Pakistan in Kashmir, army officials said, two days after a deadly assault on an Indian army base that New Delhi blamed on its neighbor.
Troops fired at a group of at least eight intruders, and had set out to retrieve the bodies, a senior Indian army officer told Reuters. The suspected infiltration took place near the town of Uri, the site of Sunday’s attack on the army base.
Army spokesman Manish Kumar said a number of infiltrators had been killed, but he could not confirm how many.
In Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, a Pakistani colonel said there was no firing along the Line of Control, the de facto border where thousands of Indian and Pakistani troops face off against each other.
Both sides were on high alert and strengthening their positions, he added.
Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria reiterated that no shot had been fired by Pakistan, after Indian television channels said troops of both countries had exchanged fire.
“There seems to be some activity across the border but there has been no activity from our side, not one shot fired from here,” he told Reuters.
India accuses Pakistan of having a role in the Sunday raid on the brigade headquarters in Uri, one of the deadliest attacks in the Himalayan region that has been divided since 1947 and lies at the heart of the nuclear-armed neighbors’ rivalry.
Pakistan denies any role in the attack.

(Reporting by Fayaz Bukhari in SRINAGAR, Mehreen Zahra-Malik in ISLAMABAD and Arqam Naqash in MUZAFFARABAD)

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Wealth of clues led to quick arrest of NY bombing suspect

NEW YORK The man suspected of planting bombs in a New York neighborhood and a New Jersey seaside...

US mall attacker was an honor student and 'cool guy'

ST CLOUD Minnesota He was a recent college student with an interest in computers who had worked...

World leaders at UN approve plan for refugee crisis

UNITED NATIONS With more people forced to flee their homes than at any time since World War II...

Rueful Merkel takes blame for Berlin defeat

BERLIN Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she would turn back time if she could to better...

Trump says he won’t be treated fairly at debate

WASHINGTON Donald Trump says he won t be treated fairly at next week s presidential debate Trump...

UN must stop Indian violence in Kashmir, says Pakistan

ISLAMABAD Pakistan has called on the permanent members of the U N Security Council to press India...

Amal discusses effort to legally fight Daesh

NEW YORK Amal Clooney is pushing for the United Nations to investigate and prosecute Daesh...

Australian in burkini ‘made to leave French beach’

SYDNEY An Australian Muslim woman who wore a burkini to a French beach said she was asked to...

Duterte foe ousted from probe into Philippine killings

DAVAO The leading critic of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte s bloody war on drug crime was...

Police capture immigrant sought in New York-area bombings

LINDEN New Jersey An Afghan immigrant wanted for questioning in the bombings that rocked a New...

British baron’s daughter dies in Philippine drug war

MANILA A daughter of the late British baron Lord Moynihan has been killed in the Philippines...

Pro-Putin party wins landslide victory in Russian election

MOSCOW Russia Vladimir Putin s political allies won a landslide victory in a parliamentary...

US probers check link between blasts, devices in two states

NEW YORK Authorities questioned several people early Monday after a car stop in New York City as...

OIC, GCC foreign ministers to meet on sidelines of UNGA

RIYADH Major regional organizations including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation OIC and the...

Participation of Kingdom seen as crucial

JEDDAH As the UN General Assembly s 71st session begins with the participation of Crown Prince...

Delhi, Islamabad in war of words as 17 soldiers die in Kashmir terror blitz

SRINAGAR India accused Pakistan of being behind a separatist attack on an army base near their...

Around Arab News

India troops kill 8 intruders in disputed Kashmir border

SRINAGAR India border guards on Tuesday killed at least eight people trying to sneak across its...

Wealth of clues led to quick arrest of NY bombing suspect

NEW YORK The man suspected of planting bombs in a New York neighborhood and a New Jersey seaside...

US mall attacker was an honor student and 'cool guy'

ST CLOUD Minnesota He was a recent college student with an interest in computers who had worked...

Saudia plane 'isolated' in Manila after pilot mistakenly press hijack alarm

MANILA Philippines The flight crew of a Saudi Arabian Airlines plane mistakenly pressed a hijack...

8 workers injured in Ras Tanura fire

JEDDAH Eight workers were injured in a fire that hit Saudi Aramco s oil terminal facility in Ras...

Air strike on aid convoy in Aleppo kills 12 Red Crescent volunteers

ALEPPO Syria A convoy delivering aid to Syrians in Aleppo province was hit by a deadly air strike...

Twitter eases 140-character limit

WASHINGTON Twitter announced Monday it was easing its 140 character limit on tweets implementing...

Meeting on Syria's political future begins in New York

NEW YORK On the sidelines of the session of the General Assembly of the UN in New York an...

Crown prince meets Ban Ki-moon, John Kerry, Nawaz Sharif

NEW YORK Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif met Secretary General of the United Nations Ban Ki moon...

Coalition brings down yet another Houthi missile

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia has said coalition forces to support the legitimate government in Yemen have...

60% of private schools likely to raise tuition fees

JEDDAH The committee on private and international schools at the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and...

60 scholarship visas canceled for violating US laws

WASHINGTON Saudi Cultural Attach in the US Mohammed Al Issa has said that 60 visas for Saudi...

SRO orders 238 passenger trips per week

DAMMAM The Saudi Railways Organization SRO has increased the frequency of trains between Riyadh...

CCHI suspends 5 insurance firms due to irregularities

RIYADH The Council of Cooperative Health Insurance CCHI has suspended the operations of five...

Jeddah Municipality removes 28 illegal barns, 18 abattoirs

JEDDAH As part of the efforts of the Jeddah Municipality to ensure hygiene safety and security in...

Courts hand sentences to 1,349 detainees

RIYADH Judicial rulings were issued against more than 1 349 security detainees in General...