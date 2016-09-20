India troops kill 8 intruders in disputed Kashmir border

SRINAGAR: India border guards on Tuesday killed at least eight people trying to sneak across its disputed border with Pakistan in Kashmir, army officials said, two days after a deadly assault on an Indian army base that New Delhi blamed on its neighbor.

Troops fired at a group of at least eight intruders, and had set out to retrieve the bodies, a senior Indian army officer told Reuters. The suspected infiltration took place near the town of Uri, the site of Sunday’s attack on the army base.

Army spokesman Manish Kumar said a number of infiltrators had been killed, but he could not confirm how many.

In Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, a Pakistani colonel said there was no firing along the Line of Control, the de facto border where thousands of Indian and Pakistani troops face off against each other.

Both sides were on high alert and strengthening their positions, he added.

Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria reiterated that no shot had been fired by Pakistan, after Indian television channels said troops of both countries had exchanged fire.

“There seems to be some activity across the border but there has been no activity from our side, not one shot fired from here,” he told Reuters.

India accuses Pakistan of having a role in the Sunday raid on the brigade headquarters in Uri, one of the deadliest attacks in the Himalayan region that has been divided since 1947 and lies at the heart of the nuclear-armed neighbors’ rivalry.

Pakistan denies any role in the attack.



(Reporting by Fayaz Bukhari in SRINAGAR, Mehreen Zahra-Malik in ISLAMABAD and Arqam Naqash in MUZAFFARABAD)