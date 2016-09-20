New envoys take their oath before King Salman

JEDDAH: Thirteen new ambassadors of the Kingdom took their oath of office before Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman on Tuesday.

The ambassadors, shown in the gallery above of images from SPA, are:

Top row: Abdulaziz bin Hamoud Al-Zaid, Sweden; Abdulaziz bin Muhammed Al-Wasil, EU; Abdulaziz Muhammed Al-Badi, Tajikistan; Masoud Ali Al-Orabi Al-Harthy, Mali; and Muhammed Abdulghani Khayat, Kenya.

Middle row: Sahl bin Mustafa Arksos, Myanmar; Walid Abdulrahman Al-Hamoudi, Burkina Faso; Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Dawood, Djibouti; Abdullah Faleh Al-Aerjana, Ethiopia; and Adel bin Abdulrahman Bakhsh, Portugal.

Lower row: Fahd Maaov Al-Rwaili, Denmark; Mohammed Mansour Al-Malik, Tanzania; and Osama Mohammed Al-Shuaibi, Indonesia.