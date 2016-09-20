  • Search form

Sports

Alvarez finished for 2016 after breaking hand

AGENCIES |

DONE FOR 2016: Canelo Alvarez, left, takes a shot from Liam Smith fight during the WBO Junior Middleweight championship boxing match at the stadium in Arlington, Texas, Saturday. Alvarez won with a knock out in the ninth round. (AP)

LOS ANGELES: Mexican star Saul “Canelo” Alvarez will not fight again this year after suffering a fracture to his right hand after his bruising defeat of Liam Smith, his promoters said Monday.
Golden Boy Promotions said on Twitter Alvarez would not now fight until 2017 after suffering the injury in Saturday’s ninth-round knockout of Smith.
“Canelo has a fracture on his right hand and unable to fight again in 2016,” Golden Boy said.
Alvarez dropped down to super welterweight to claim the Briton’s World Boxing Organization belt in the fight held at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.
The Mexican star, who won the WBC middleweight title last November, is eyeing a possible superfight against Kazakhstan’s Gennady Golovkin.
Alvarez, 26, improved to 48-1-1 with 34 knockouts after his latest win.
He has now won six fights in a row since suffering his lone defeat — a 12-round majority decision loss to Floyd Mayweather in 2013.

Irish boxer Conlan signs with Top Rank after Olympic woes
Irish amateur champion boxer Michael Conlan has signed with Top Rank Promotions one month after his upset loss at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.
Top Rank announced the signing Monday.
Conlan won a bronze medal at the London Olympics and claimed the bantamweight world title in 2015, but he lost a decision to Russia’s Vladimir Nikitin in the quarterfinals of the Rio Games.
Conlan reacted furiously to his loss to the bloodied Nikitin, stripping off his vest and making obscene gestures at the judges from the ring. He also made wide-reaching claims of corruption against the International Boxing Association (AIBA) and vowed never to fight as an amateur again.
Top Rank intends to promote the 24-year-old Conlan primarily in the US with hopes of building him into a bankable star.

