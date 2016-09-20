  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • 'Brangelina' is no more

Offbeat

'Brangelina' is no more

Agence France Presse |

After 12 years of union, US actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have separated. (Reuters file photo)

LOS ANGELES: Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt and is seeking custody of their six children, TMZ reported Tuesday, spelling the end for “Brangelina,” one of Hollywood’s highest-profile celebrity couples.
According to the entertainment news site, the 41-year-old Jolie filed legal documents on Monday citing irreconcilable differences with Pitt, 52, listing their date of separation as September 15.
Two of the world’s biggest stars, they formed a Hollywood power couple second to none, so famous they were known simply by their combined first names.
The A-listers wed in France in August two years ago, but have been together since 2004 and have six children together, three of whom are adopted.
Jolie is seeking physical custody of the children, with visiting rights for Pitt, according to TMZ, which said she was not seeking spousal support.
Pitt came into the public eye 25 years ago with a much-talked-about shirtless debut as eye-candy in the hit movie “Thelma and Louise” — and went on to become a household name in Hollywood.
A two-time Oscar nominee for his acting, Pitt took home a golden statuette as producer for best picture “12 Years A Slave.”
Jolie catapulted to stardom with her role in 1999’s “Girl, Interrupted,” taking home an Academy Award for best supporting actress for her fierce portrayal of a rebellious woman in a mental institution.
The red carpet darling is now better known for her humanitarian work than for her tabloid-ready actions, having served for several years as a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.
She is also one of the world’s most visible symbols in the battle against cancer, having undergone a double mastectomy and removal of her ovaries and fallopian tubes to prevent an aggressive form of the disease that killed her mother, grandmother and aunt.
Jolie had been married twice before, to actors Jonny Lee Miller and Billy Bob Thornton.
Pitt was previously married to “Friends” star Jennifer Aniston.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Offbeat

‘Game of Thrones’ conquers Emmys

LOS ANGELES Fantasy epic Game of Thrones made television history at the 68th Emmys on early...

‘La La Land’ wins top prize at Toronto festival

TORONTO The bewitching musical La La Land starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone on Sunday won the...

‘Sound of Music’ actress Charmian Carr dies at 73

LOS ANGELES Charmian Carr the actress best known for sweetly portraying the eldest von Trapp...

‘Sully’ soars above the rest at US box office

LOS ANGELES Blair Witch Bridget Jones s Baby and Snowden didn t ground Sully at the weekend box...

‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Veep’ take top honors at Emmys

LOS ANGELES Game of Thrones conquered the Emmy kingdom Sunday honored as top drama for the second...

Four-in-10 Japanese are virgins: poll

TOKYO More than 40 percent of young Japanese single adults are virgins a government survey has...

Bollywood calling: Michelle Yeoh bags Hindi film

MUMBAI Actress Michelle Yeoh best known for her roles in hits such as Crouching Tiger Hidden...

‘Kung Fu’ nuns bike across Himalayas

NEW DELHI Clad in black sweatpants red jackets and white helmets the hundreds of cyclists...

Rapper Snoop Dogg honored in politically charged BET awards

ATLANTA Snoop Dogg said he initially felt misunderstood at the beginning of his rap career that...

’The Magnificent Seven’ are against Trump

SAN SEBASTIAN US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump might well enjoy The Magnificent...

Dramatic ‘Mr. Church’ lures Murphy back to screen

LOS ANGELES You would think that being a comic legend an Oscar nominee and starring in some of...

Robbery suspect, handcuffed behind back, steals police car

TERRE HAUTE United States Authorities say a robbery suspect somehow made off with a police car in...

Mel Gibson to be dad for the ninth time

LOS ANGELES Mel Gibson is preparing to be a dad for the ninth time PEOPLE magazine was the first...

Ben Stiller, supermodel Wek stand with refugees

UNITED NATIONS Actor Ben Stiller and supermodel Alek Wek are standing with refugees Stiller and...

Cyrus’ comedic skills bagged her Woody Allen show

los angeles Miley Cyrus may be better known these days for her twerking dance moves and raunchy...

Van Gogh may have been ‘bi-polar’

THE HAGUE Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh was possibly bi polar or had a borderline personality but...

Around Arab News

'Brangelina' is no more

LOS ANGELES Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt and is seeking custody of their...

Boston Red Sox surge continues against Orioles

BALTIMORE Rick Porcello and the Boston Red Sox appear poised to extend their late season charge...

Draisaitl fires winner as Europe downs Czechs in World Cup of Hockey

TORONTO Leon Draisaitl scored in overtime as Europe upset the Czech Republic 3 2 at the World Cup...

Alvarez finished for 2016 after breaking hand

LOS ANGELES Mexican star Saul Canelo Alvarez will not fight again this year after suffering a...

Under 3 percent of US athletes in Rio had medical exemptions

NEW YORK Fifteen of the 558 athletes in the US delegation at the Rio Olympics or slightly less...

New envoys take their oath before King Salman

JEDDAH Thirteen new ambassadors of the Kingdom took their oath of office before Custodian of the...

Typhoon Malakas slams Japan, heading toward Tokyo

TOKYO Japan A powerful typhoon slammed into Japan on Tuesday leaving at least three dozen people...

India troops kill 8 intruders in disputed Kashmir border

SRINAGAR India border guards on Tuesday killed at least eight people trying to sneak across its...

Wealth of clues led to quick arrest of NY bombing suspect

NEW YORK The man suspected of planting bombs in a New York neighborhood and a New Jersey seaside...

US mall attacker was an honor student and 'cool guy'

ST CLOUD Minnesota He was a recent college student with an interest in computers who had worked...

Saudia plane 'isolated' in Manila after pilot mistakenly press hijack alarm

MANILA Philippines The flight crew of a Saudi Arabian Airlines plane mistakenly pressed a hijack...

8 workers injured in Ras Tanura fire

JEDDAH Eight workers were injured in a fire that hit Saudi Aramco s oil terminal facility in Ras...

Air strike on aid convoy in Aleppo kills 12 Red Crescent volunteers

ALEPPO Syria A convoy delivering aid to Syrians in Aleppo province was hit by a deadly air strike...

Twitter eases 140-character limit

WASHINGTON Twitter announced Monday it was easing its 140 character limit on tweets implementing...

Meeting on Syria's political future begins in New York

NEW YORK On the sidelines of the session of the General Assembly of the UN in New York an...

Crown prince meets Ban Ki-moon, John Kerry, Nawaz Sharif

NEW YORK Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif met Secretary General of the United Nations Ban Ki moon...