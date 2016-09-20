  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Back to The Beatles

Columns

Back to The Beatles

Mahir Ali |

Mahir Ali

Did The Beatles play a part, however small, in American racial desegregation? It sounds like a tall claim.
I was reminded of it last week while watching Ron Howard’s new documentary, Eight Days a Week — The Touring Years. Back in 1964, when the US was in the throes of civil rights unrest, public facilities in most of the southern states, those that had fought a century earlier to preserve slavery, were still segregated, from drinking fountains to restaurants, waiting rooms to washrooms. It meant separate seating at concerts for blacks and whites.
The Beatles had struck it big in America early in 1964 — among the rare footage incorporated in Howard’s film is the moment one of songs was aired on US radio for the first time. It happened to be a single titled I Want to Hold Your Hand, which rapidly rose to number one on the pop charts once EMI’s American wing, Capitol, was persuaded to release it.
The four lads from Liverpool were already a phenomenon in their home country, and instances of British Beatlemania occasionally made their way into television news in the US, but until that point American audiences were largely unaware of what the fuss was all about. Capitol had refused to release their early singles and first album despite its incredible success in Britain.
‘I Want to Hold Your Hand’ changed the dynamic. A tour and television appearances were hastily organized and an estimated audience of 73 million watched The Beatles’ first appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show. America was instantly besotted. Until then, popular music artists in the UK had only dreamed of making it big in the US. By breaching a cultural gulf, The Beatles spearheaded what became known as the British Invasion.
America at that point sorely needed a healing touch. Its president had been assassinated the previous November. The civil rights movement had brought to the surface a level of ugliness that shocked many Americans. Apartheid in the southern states closely resembled what the South African majority was rebelling against. At the level of popular culture, folk music was thriving, with youngsters such as Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, Phil Ochs and Tom Paxton making their mark among university audiences and the like, but rock’n’roll desperately required rejuvenation.
Elvis Presley had been a huge hit in the mid-1950s, but on his return in the early 1960s from a stint in the US Army, he sounded considerably less innovative. the Beatles adored Elvis, but much of their initial repertoire was borrowed directly from black Americans such as Chuck Berry and Little Richard.
In the event, it would have been incredibly hypocritical of them to partake, even indirectly, of any philosophy that denigrated non-whites. Gratifyingly, they did not. Their performance contract specified that the band would not perform at any venue where the audience was segregated. In Howard’s documentary, a woman who watched The Beatles at the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, testifies that it was the first time she had mixed with whites. And it felt fine.
Other venues through the south were quietly desegregated for performances by The Beatles, and it soon enough became the new normal. Federal legislation in 1965 inevitably counted for a lot. But The Beatles certainly did no harm. “It’s a bit silly to segregate people,” Paul McCartney noted at the time. “I just think it’s stupid. You can’t treat other human beings like animals,” he said, adding that “there’s never any segregation” at concerts in England, “and if there was we wouldn’t play ‘em.”
None of The Beatles was particularly political-minded at that stage. They lived and learned, and looking back what is still amazing is the degree to which they progressed in two or three years from catchy but largely monosyllabic songs that elicited bouts of teenage frenzy to complex albums such as Rubber Soul and Revolver. The latter, often cited as their grandest achievement, marked its 50th anniversary in August, as did the band’s final concert, in San Francisco’s Candlestick Park, captured briefly in Howard’s documentary in previously unseen fan footage.
The afterlife of The Beatles, each of whom went his own way in 1969-70, has been quite a phenomenon, with periodic spurts of renewed enthusiasm for a band that, 50 years ago, was at the helm — alongside Dylan, above all others — of what was effectively a cultural revolution that had an impact way beyond the English-speaking world; and was hugely more liberating for youngsters around the globe than the Chinese events associated with that nomenclature.
The claim has even been made that the four Liverpudlians inadvertently were responsible for the decline and eventual demise of communist rule in Eastern Europe, not least the Soviet Union. This is, of course, a gross exaggeration. I can, however, testify to their enduring appeal. Back in 1976, a bunch of South Asian students in Moscow were obliged to speak at an academy for diplomats about home affairs. Apropos of nothing in particular, the first question I remember being asked is: Do people in Pakistan listen to The Beatles?

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Columns

Questioning stereotypes about N. Korea

North Korea is an economic basket case that incomprehensively pours resources into nuclear...

Saudi Arabia — When figures speak for themselves

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif s speech at the UN Summit for Refugees and Migrants on Monday...

End Syria war, honor Aylan Kurdi

A photograph no matter how emotionally wrenching can only do so much wrote Paul Slovic and...

The airstrike that didn’t take place

Unfortunately the only right action the US took in Syria in the past five years was an airstrike...

Elephant in the room

They own fabulously palatial homes maintain a princely lifestyle and run large businesses They...

Weakness at home hobbles once-powerful Merkel in Europe

It is hard to think of what more Angela Merkel could have done over the past weeks to nudge...

Goodbye, and good riddance!

It s a pity President Barack Obama s pivot away from the Middle East failed to manifest Anywhere...

Saudi National Day: Things to remember

Even though today s Saudi Arabia is the cradle of civilization and has a rich history that dates...

A journey that changes life

Some trips are destined to change your life It changes the way you look at yourself it tests your...

A successful Haj

This year s Haj proved to be significant for Saudi Arabia in many respects It received some...

Gearing up for Vision 2030

Since the announcement of Saudi Vision 2030 preparations are underway to bring about...

Bipartisan support!

It is hard to avoid the realization that the American continuous support for Israel is not up for...

Watering the Middle East

The UN World Water Development Report confirms what many already know Hundreds of thousands of...

Not a ‘healthy’ trend

Was it the dirty tricks department or simply a clever political ploy You choose Donald Trump s...

Erdogan more popular, post coup bid

The face of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is everywhere in Konya a central Anatolian stronghold...

Underestimating ASEAN’s strength

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi s recent bilateral visit to Vietnam and the back to back trip...

Around Arab News

Spanish Muslim student wins fight to study with veil

MADRID A Spanish Muslim student whose ban from a training institute for wearing the headscarf...

A deal that was bound to fail

Syria s truce has unraveled as many observers had predicted Lack of confidence between the US and...

Back to The Beatles

Did The Beatles play a part however small in American racial desegregation It sounds like a tall...

Questioning stereotypes about N. Korea

North Korea is an economic basket case that incomprehensively pours resources into nuclear...

OPEC head warns investment cuts threaten oil supply

ROME The head of the OPEC oil organization warned Tuesday that sharp cutbacks in investment by...

Bank shares drag Tadawul down

JEDDAH Qatar s equity index climbed on Tuesday as passive funds flowed into shares now included...

Petrobras bids to regain financial strength

RIO DE JANEIRO Brazil s state oil company Petrobras reeling from a massive corruption scandal and...

Canada-EU trade deal ‘bad for jobs’

OTTAWA Less economic growth job losses lower wages and tax revenues that s what a Canada EU free...

Egypt central bank seen hiking rates

CAIRO Egypt s central bank is expected to raise interest rates on Thursday a Reuters poll showed...

GE plans to invest $10bn in Argentina

NEW YORK US industrial conglomerate General Electric Co will invest 10 billion in Argentina over...

Gold steadies as investors bet against US rate hike

LONDON Gold steadied on Tuesday ahead of a two day US Federal Reserve meeting that investors are...

Sinosteel will be permitted to swap $4.05 billion of debt into bonds

SHANGHAI China s state owned metals trader Sinosteel will be permitted to swap 27 billion yuan 4...

Dutch king: ‘Brexit will cost us jobs’

THE HAGUE Britain s vote to leave the EU has caused uncertainty in Europe and will impact The...

Nigeria sues oil firms for $12.7 billion

LAGOS Officials say Nigeria is suing several major oil companies for 12 7 billion of oil...

Hedge funds scale back short positions as oil steadies

LONDON Hedge funds scaled back some of their short positions in crude oil futures and options...

Top steelmakers to merge as market struggles with glut

SHANGHAI Two of China s top steelmakers announced plans Tuesday to merge creating the world s...