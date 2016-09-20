  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 min 41 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Khomeinism is malice

Columns

Khomeinism is malice

Tariq Alhomayed |

Tariq Alhomayed

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif wrote a strange article in the New York Times calling for unity against “Wahhabism.” Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir replied in an article at The Wall Street Journal stating the crimes of the Iranian Khomeini regime.
The truth is, the world should not unite against “Wahhabism” that the Iranian minister spoke of, rather against the dangers of “Khomeinism.”
Whether we agree or not, “Wahhabism” is almost 300 years old and contributed to the building of a state that fell and rose, then fell and rose again. It is the safety net for the area, the Arab and Islamic world, a source of security and a reliable international ally.
It is well known that “Wahhabism” was, and still is, an internal affair and not an external expansion concept. It maintained a distance with politics and politicians. It is worth mentioning that we are referring here to the traditional “Wahhabism” and not the false notion that emerged after “Khomeinism.”
Iran tried to pin terrorism on Saudi, so maybe it’s about time Saudi Arabia brings out the number of terrorist activities on its soil, number of Saudi and foreign victims, and the number of Al-Qaeda operations that had been foiled before September attacks in the US.
Until today, especially this year during Ramadan month when the Saudi security thwarted around 38 terrorist attempts including the attack on Nabawi Mosque.
Consequently, whether we agree or not on the term “Wahhabism,” which Saudi Arabia doesn’t link itself to as a party, it remains authentic and a foundation for a state.
“Wahhabism” had been directed internally, whereas “Khomeinism,” which appeared in 1979, targets states and entities and threatens stability.
Khomeinism Iran is the one who praised the killer of the late Egyptian President Anwar Al-Sadat.
It sponsored Islamic organization like mother organization Muslim Brotherhood, which gave birth to Takfirists like Al-Qaeda and Daesh’s prominent leaders.
After toppling the Shah, Iran suspended modernization when it attacked Iran’s most brilliant scholars. Yet, we find that “Wahhabism” wouldn’t have been settled if it hadn’t been for the efforts of the founder of Saudi Arabia King Abdul Aziz, may his soul rest in peace, when he began founding the state.
Despite all conformist opinions back then, Wahhabism had always been an internal matter through which the founder based a concept of state and the civil rights. Whereas “Khomeinism” deprived Iranians from all of that and contributed to the alteration of societies that were advanced like Lebanon, Syria and Iraq which ended it complete chaos.
Saudi Arabia aims to stabilize the situation in those countries under the umbrella of the international community, and not through parties and militias like Khomeini Iran does.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Columns

How did the rebels squander $4 billion?

When Houthi militias entered the Yemeni capital two years ago the central bank of Yemen had at...

A deal that was bound to fail

Syria s truce has unraveled as many observers had predicted Lack of confidence between the US and...

Back to The Beatles

Did The Beatles play a part however small in American racial desegregation It sounds like a tall...

Questioning stereotypes about N. Korea

North Korea is an economic basket case that incomprehensively pours resources into nuclear...

Saudi Arabia — When figures speak for themselves

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif s speech at the UN Summit for Refugees and Migrants on Monday...

End Syria war, honor Aylan Kurdi

A photograph no matter how emotionally wrenching can only do so much wrote Paul Slovic and...

The airstrike that didn’t take place

Unfortunately the only right action the US took in Syria in the past five years was an airstrike...

Elephant in the room

They own fabulously palatial homes maintain a princely lifestyle and run large businesses They...

Weakness at home hobbles once-powerful Merkel in Europe

It is hard to think of what more Angela Merkel could have done over the past weeks to nudge...

Goodbye, and good riddance!

It s a pity President Barack Obama s pivot away from the Middle East failed to manifest Anywhere...

Saudi National Day: Things to remember

Even though today s Saudi Arabia is the cradle of civilization and has a rich history that dates...

A journey that changes life

Some trips are destined to change your life It changes the way you look at yourself it tests your...

A successful Haj

This year s Haj proved to be significant for Saudi Arabia in many respects It received some...

Gearing up for Vision 2030

Since the announcement of Saudi Vision 2030 preparations are underway to bring about...

Bipartisan support!

It is hard to avoid the realization that the American continuous support for Israel is not up for...

Watering the Middle East

The UN World Water Development Report confirms what many already know Hundreds of thousands of...

Around Arab News

Spanish Muslim student wins fight to study with veil

MADRID A Spanish Muslim student whose ban from a training institute for wearing the headscarf...

Khomeinism is malice

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif wrote a strange article in the New York Times...

How did the rebels squander $4 billion?

When Houthi militias entered the Yemeni capital two years ago the central bank of Yemen had at...

A deal that was bound to fail

Syria s truce has unraveled as many observers had predicted Lack of confidence between the US and...

Back to The Beatles

Did The Beatles play a part however small in American racial desegregation It sounds like a tall...

Questioning stereotypes about N. Korea

North Korea is an economic basket case that incomprehensively pours resources into nuclear...

OPEC head warns investment cuts threaten oil supply

ROME The head of the OPEC oil organization warned Tuesday that sharp cutbacks in investment by...

Bank shares drag Tadawul down

JEDDAH Qatar s equity index climbed on Tuesday as passive funds flowed into shares now included...

Petrobras bids to regain financial strength

RIO DE JANEIRO Brazil s state oil company Petrobras reeling from a massive corruption scandal and...

Canada-EU trade deal ‘bad for jobs’

OTTAWA Less economic growth job losses lower wages and tax revenues that s what a Canada EU free...

Egypt central bank seen hiking rates

CAIRO Egypt s central bank is expected to raise interest rates on Thursday a Reuters poll showed...

GE plans to invest $10bn in Argentina

NEW YORK US industrial conglomerate General Electric Co will invest 10 billion in Argentina over...

Gold steadies as investors bet against US rate hike

LONDON Gold steadied on Tuesday ahead of a two day US Federal Reserve meeting that investors are...

Sinosteel will be permitted to swap $4.05 billion of debt into bonds

SHANGHAI China s state owned metals trader Sinosteel will be permitted to swap 27 billion yuan 4...

Dutch king: ‘Brexit will cost us jobs’

THE HAGUE Britain s vote to leave the EU has caused uncertainty in Europe and will impact The...

Nigeria sues oil firms for $12.7 billion

LAGOS Officials say Nigeria is suing several major oil companies for 12 7 billion of oil...