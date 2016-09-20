Khomeinism is malice

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif wrote a strange article in the New York Times calling for unity against “Wahhabism.” Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir replied in an article at The Wall Street Journal stating the crimes of the Iranian Khomeini regime.

The truth is, the world should not unite against “Wahhabism” that the Iranian minister spoke of, rather against the dangers of “Khomeinism.”

Whether we agree or not, “Wahhabism” is almost 300 years old and contributed to the building of a state that fell and rose, then fell and rose again. It is the safety net for the area, the Arab and Islamic world, a source of security and a reliable international ally.

It is well known that “Wahhabism” was, and still is, an internal affair and not an external expansion concept. It maintained a distance with politics and politicians. It is worth mentioning that we are referring here to the traditional “Wahhabism” and not the false notion that emerged after “Khomeinism.”

Iran tried to pin terrorism on Saudi, so maybe it’s about time Saudi Arabia brings out the number of terrorist activities on its soil, number of Saudi and foreign victims, and the number of Al-Qaeda operations that had been foiled before September attacks in the US.

Until today, especially this year during Ramadan month when the Saudi security thwarted around 38 terrorist attempts including the attack on Nabawi Mosque.

Consequently, whether we agree or not on the term “Wahhabism,” which Saudi Arabia doesn’t link itself to as a party, it remains authentic and a foundation for a state.

“Wahhabism” had been directed internally, whereas “Khomeinism,” which appeared in 1979, targets states and entities and threatens stability.

Khomeinism Iran is the one who praised the killer of the late Egyptian President Anwar Al-Sadat.

It sponsored Islamic organization like mother organization Muslim Brotherhood, which gave birth to Takfirists like Al-Qaeda and Daesh’s prominent leaders.

After toppling the Shah, Iran suspended modernization when it attacked Iran’s most brilliant scholars. Yet, we find that “Wahhabism” wouldn’t have been settled if it hadn’t been for the efforts of the founder of Saudi Arabia King Abdul Aziz, may his soul rest in peace, when he began founding the state.

Despite all conformist opinions back then, Wahhabism had always been an internal matter through which the founder based a concept of state and the civil rights. Whereas “Khomeinism” deprived Iranians from all of that and contributed to the alteration of societies that were advanced like Lebanon, Syria and Iraq which ended it complete chaos.

Saudi Arabia aims to stabilize the situation in those countries under the umbrella of the international community, and not through parties and militias like Khomeini Iran does.