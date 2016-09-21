Book chronicling saffron communalism launched in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Students of India’s communal history would find the newly launched book ‘Hindutva and Minorities in India’ highly informative as it gives an overview of saffron atrocities against India’s minorities, mainly Muslims.

The book is a historical document to study the pattern of anti-Muslim riots that have been engineered by saffron forces in India since the country’s independence.

The book highlights bellicose intentions of Hindu zealots rooted in the ideology of the ultranationalist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. It drives home the point: What the saffron thugs want Indians to identify as “nationalism” is in fact fascism.

The book, a collection of investigative reports and articles by senior journalist Ausaf Saied Vasfi, that appeared in Delhi-based weekly journal ‘Radiance,’ chronicles the period that saw the ugly rise of Hindutva forces on India’s political and social scene.

The book was launched in Delhi on Tuesday by Jalaluddin Umri, president of India’s prominent Muslim organization, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, in the presence of journalists, opinion makers and invited guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Umri, a noted scholar, regretted that the Hindutva ideology, which attacks the Indian ethos, is being patronized by the current BJP government.

Commenting on the writer’s efforts, Umri said Vasfi has done a commendable job by documenting the injustices meted out to India’s minorities in the last 50 years.

In his speech, Vasfi stressed those not willing to make sacrifices need not take up journalism.

He lamented that the Muslim community hasn’t produced enough journalists who could fight its case with the power of pen.

He emphasized the need for ‘Muslim nationalist’ scribes armed with sufficient knowledge.

Vasfi has been associated with ‘Radiance’ for the last 50 years.