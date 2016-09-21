Call to end crises

NEW YORK: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif is to deliver a major speech at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday outlining Saudi views on what is happening in the region.



He is expected to meet with US President Barack Obama and many other world leaders to discuss bilateral relations, the conflict in Syria and Yemen.

He met French President Francois Hollande on the sidelines of the 71st session of the General Assembly.

During the meeting, they reviewed relations between Saudi Arabia and France and ways to enhance them in all fields, particularly with regard to the joint cooperation in combating extremism and fighting terrorism.

Earlier, the crown prince met with UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Monday to discuss the ongoing situations in Yemen, Syria and the Middle East peace process.

They stressed their common objective of fighting terrorism, with the secretary-general expressing gratitude for the Saudi support to the UN Counterterrorism Center.



The crown prince also met with US Secretary of State John Kerry, with whom he discussed a variety of regional and bilateral issues.

They discussed ongoing efforts to secure a cessation of hostilities in Yemen, designed to create the conditions necessary to reach a comprehensive and durable peace agreement.

They also discussed the situation in Syria and the need to step up efforts to counter Daesh, according to a US State Department statement.

Asked about the fragile cease-fire in Syria, Kerry said he refused to accept the Syrian government claim that the cease-fire was dead and indicated that the US is still working with Russia to salvage the situation.

“The important thing is the Russians need to control Assad, who evidently is indiscriminately bombing, including of humanitarian convoys. So let us wait and see and collect the facts,” he said before the meeting.

The crown prince met on Monday with Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on the sidelines of the annual session of the UN General Assembly.

They reviewed the strong bilateral relations between the Kingdom and Pakistan and ways to further develop them in various fields, in addition to discussing the latest developments in the Islamic and international arenas.

The crown prince also on Monday met with King Felipe VI of Spain, to whom he conveyed the greetings of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman. In turn, the king of Spain sent his greeting to King Salman.

They also discussed prospects of cooperation between the two countries.