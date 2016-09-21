Houthi missile downed

RIYADH: Saudi air defense forces shot down a ballistic missile fired by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia toward an air base outside Khamis Mushayt on Monday night, the Saudi-led coalition said in a statement carried by SPA. The Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces destroyed the missile before it could cause any damage, according to the statement by the Saudi-led coalition. Saudi forces responded to the missile attack by attacking the launch site, the statement added.