  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • King announces scholarships for all Saudi students in US

Saudi Arabia

King announces scholarships for all Saudi students in US

ARAB NEWS |

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif poses with scholarship students currently studying in the US, in New York.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif receives a memento from scholarship students studying in five major US universities.

NEW YORK: Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has directed that male and female students studying at their own expense in the United States may join the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Program for Foreign Scholarships.

The announcement was made by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif during his meeting with Saudi students in New York on Monday.
The crown prince is currently leading the Saudi delegation to the 71st Session of the UN General Assembly in New York. The king has granted this facility in order to take care of citizens who are fulfilling their educational needs .
During the meeting at the crown prince’s residence, both Saudi male and female students from five major American universities were present.
The prince said that the offer was valid for those who follow approved courses in recognized universities.
Addressing the students, the crown prince said: “I am very happy with your performance. Those of you who are studying in these universities are assets to our nation and I pray that you will be able to shoulder responsibilities in your workplaces.”
For their part, the students expressed their thanks to King Salman and the crown prince for their continuous support and care which has helped them in their studies.
Among others, the reception was attended by Saudi Ambassador to US Prince Abdullah bin Faisal bin Turki, Minister of State and Cabinet member Musaed Al-Aiban, Finance Minister Ibrahim Al-Assaf and Commerce and Investment Minister Majid Al-Qassabi and Cultural Attache at the Saudi Embassy Mohammed Abdullah Al-Essa.
There are 125,000 Saudi students in the US, including those on scholarship and those studying at their own expense.
Saudis have been studying in the United States for decades, overseen by the Saudi Arabian Cultural Mission which was established in the US 60 years ago. This was part of the government’s plan, now under Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, to ensure Saudis acquired skills to help the economy on their return home, a recent report stated.
King Salman demonstrated his concern for the education of citizens when he visited the United States in 2015 when he met with a group of students studying in the country.
This commitment has extended to 2016, with the announcement of Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program 2020 (NTP), spearheaded by the Council of Economic and Development Affairs, chaired by Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Prince Faisal congratulates king on Haj success

MADINAH Madinah Gov Prince Faisal bin Salman congratulated Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King...

King tells new envoys: Work to boost ties with friendly countries

JEDDAH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman advised the country s newly designated...

Saudis ready to celebrate National Day with fervor

JEDDAH Saudis across the Kingdom are making preparations to celebrate the National Day on...

OIC condemns army action in Kashmir

NEW YORK The Organization of Islamic Conference OIC has expressed serious concern over the...

Shoura OKs recruitment of Bangladeshi male domestics

RIYADH The Shoura Council approved the recruitment of male domestic workers from Bangladesh at...

182,000 products seized during pilgrimage

RIYADH Authorities have seized more than 182 000 expired and counterfeit food and consumer goods...

Workshops to make citizens feel closer to homeland

RIYADH The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage SCTNH has taken the lead in...

Unpaid Alkhobar hospital staff strike

RIYADH A large number of employees at Saad Specialist Hospital in Alkhobar has gone on strike...

Makkah civic body shows the way to cleanliness

JEDDAH Pilgrims left behind them more than 70 000 tons of waste in Makkah and around the holy...

’Negotiations best way to resolve issue’

JEDDAH Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan former prime minister of Azad Kashmir on Monday said peaceful...

Saudi Arabia pledges more support for refugees

NEW YORK Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif said Saudi Arabia is committed to providing more support...

Saudi Arabia plays key role in international decision-making

NEW YORK With Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif in New York heading the Saudi delegation to the 71st...

Saudi Arabia has zero tolerance for all forms of terrorism

JEDDAH The Kingdom takes a firm stance against all forms of terrorism whether at the local or...

$139bn speech wins plaudits at UN summit

RIYADH A cross section of people including human rights activists and academics have welcomed on...

Houthi missile downed

RIYADH Saudi air defense forces shot down a ballistic missile fired by Yemen s Iran backed Houthi...

Call to end crises

NEW YORK Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif is to deliver a major speech at the UN General Assembly...

Around Arab News

Prince Faisal congratulates king on Haj success

MADINAH Madinah Gov Prince Faisal bin Salman congratulated Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King...

King tells new envoys: Work to boost ties with friendly countries

JEDDAH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman advised the country s newly designated...

Saudis ready to celebrate National Day with fervor

JEDDAH Saudis across the Kingdom are making preparations to celebrate the National Day on...

OIC condemns army action in Kashmir

NEW YORK The Organization of Islamic Conference OIC has expressed serious concern over the...

Shoura OKs recruitment of Bangladeshi male domestics

RIYADH The Shoura Council approved the recruitment of male domestic workers from Bangladesh at...

182,000 products seized during pilgrimage

RIYADH Authorities have seized more than 182 000 expired and counterfeit food and consumer goods...

Workshops to make citizens feel closer to homeland

RIYADH The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage SCTNH has taken the lead in...

Unpaid Alkhobar hospital staff strike

RIYADH A large number of employees at Saad Specialist Hospital in Alkhobar has gone on strike...

Makkah civic body shows the way to cleanliness

JEDDAH Pilgrims left behind them more than 70 000 tons of waste in Makkah and around the holy...

’Negotiations best way to resolve issue’

JEDDAH Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan former prime minister of Azad Kashmir on Monday said peaceful...

Russian aircraft believed to hit Syria convoy, US officials say

UNITED NATIONS BEIRUT The United States believes two Russian aircraft attacked an aid convoy near...

Saudi Arabia pledges more support for refugees

NEW YORK Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif said Saudi Arabia is committed to providing more support...

Spanish Muslim student wins fight to study with veil

MADRID A Spanish Muslim student whose ban from a training institute for wearing the headscarf...

Saudi Arabia plays key role in international decision-making

NEW YORK With Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif in New York heading the Saudi delegation to the 71st...

Saudi Arabia has zero tolerance for all forms of terrorism

JEDDAH The Kingdom takes a firm stance against all forms of terrorism whether at the local or...

$139bn speech wins plaudits at UN summit

RIYADH A cross section of people including human rights activists and academics have welcomed on...