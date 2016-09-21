  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Prince Faisal congratulates king on Haj success

ARAB NEWS |

EXEMPLARY SERVICES: Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman conducts an inspection tour of the pilgrim reception center at Hijrah Road in Madinah.

MADINAH: Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman congratulated Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King for the success of the current Haj season, which was conducted in accordance with a vision and approach that enabled pilgrims to perform their rituals smoothly and comfortably.
The Kingdom has proved its capability to carry out successful Haj season, serve the Two Holy Mosques and care for the guests of Allah to the fullest, he said.
Prince Faisal expressed sincere appreciation to government and private agencies for their efforts to serve pilgrims throughout their journey.
Prince Faisal called on everyone to redouble their efforts to implement the post-Haj operational plans, ensure appropriate services to the guests and facilitate their departure to their countries.
Prince Faisal’s remarks came following his inspection tour of the pilgrim reception center at Hijrah Road in Madinah.
He said the unprecedented success of the current Haj season came as a result of the directives of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif, who is also the head of the Supreme Haj Committee, to ensure the security and stability of the pilgrims.
He also commended the safety measures taken during Haj, supervised by Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, which effectively contributed to a successful Haj season despite challenges.
During his inspections visit, Prince Faisal was briefed by Haj and Umrah Ministry Undersecretary Mohammed Al-Bijawi on the progress of the operational plan of the post-Haj season.
The pilgrim reception center is composed of a reception hall containing offices of the Ministry of Haj and Umrah and the national company for guides that is entrusted with receiving pilgrims, as well as other government offices, such as health centers.
The center provides a series of other services as well, such as Internet connection, a center for registering pilgrims’ passport details and a temporary archive to store passports and their transfer to field service offices.
The center received about 750,000 pilgrims during the current Haj season.
The Madinah governor also paid a visit to the offices of the Haj Committee and was briefed on the performance of the follow-up and coordination committee, related statistics and services provided to the pilgrims and visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque.

