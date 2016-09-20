Saudi Arabia plays key role in international decision-making

NEW YORK: With Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif in New York, heading the Saudi delegation to the 71st Session of UN General Assembly on behalf of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, experts agree that the Kingdom’s participation in this international forum reiterates its strong diplomatic presence on the world stage.

They said the meetings between the crown prince and heads of states on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly presented an important opportunity to exchange viewpoints and cooperation regarding issues that plague the Middle East, namely terrorism, the dangers of Iranian expansion and finding a peaceful solution to the crises in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq.

Dr. Jamal Bayoumi of the Foreign Ministry said the Kingdom’s participation in the United Nations summit confirmed the country’s continuous efforts to restore international peace and security, as well as its commitment to continue its international diplomatic efforts in order to resolve problems around the world.

He confirmed that the presence of the Kingdom at the UN General Assembly meeting will improve international organization and cooperation, especially pertaining to the Security Council’s role.

Dr. Hassan Abu Taleb, adviser to the Al-Ahram Center for Political and Strategic Studies, said the participation of the Kingdom in the UN meeting confirms the historical responsibilities and role of the Kingdom in finding solutions to both Arab and international crises.

Through its previous partnerships in the meetings at the United Nations, he said, the Kingdom had sought specifically to develop the Security Council and enhance its role in making firm decisions that promote policies of international peace and security.

Naji Shihabi, political analyst from Egypt, said the Kingdom’s participation confirmed its continued political presence and its effective role in the international arena. The disruptive crises in the Middle East necessitates Saudi Arabia’s presence as Riyadh represents joint Arab and Islamic action, he said.

He noted that the meetings would contribute to shifting attention to international crises in the region and promote cooperation in achieving sustainable development objectives.