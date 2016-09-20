  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia plays key role in international decision-making

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia plays key role in international decision-making

ARAB NEWS |

Crown Prince Muhammad bin Naif of Saudi Arabia confers with a member of his delegation during a high-level meeting on addressing large movements of refugees and migrants at the United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan, New York, U.S., on Monday. (REUTERS)

NEW YORK: With Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif in New York, heading the Saudi delegation to the 71st Session of UN General Assembly on behalf of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, experts agree that the Kingdom’s participation in this international forum reiterates its strong diplomatic presence on the world stage.
They said the meetings between the crown prince and heads of states on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly presented an important opportunity to exchange viewpoints and cooperation regarding issues that plague the Middle East, namely terrorism, the dangers of Iranian expansion and finding a peaceful solution to the crises in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq.
Dr. Jamal Bayoumi of the Foreign Ministry said the Kingdom’s participation in the United Nations summit confirmed the country’s continuous efforts to restore international peace and security, as well as its commitment to continue its international diplomatic efforts in order to resolve problems around the world.
He confirmed that the presence of the Kingdom at the UN General Assembly meeting will improve international organization and cooperation, especially pertaining to the Security Council’s role.
Dr. Hassan Abu Taleb, adviser to the Al-Ahram Center for Political and Strategic Studies, said the participation of the Kingdom in the UN meeting confirms the historical responsibilities and role of the Kingdom in finding solutions to both Arab and international crises.
Through its previous partnerships in the meetings at the United Nations, he said, the Kingdom had sought specifically to develop the Security Council and enhance its role in making firm decisions that promote policies of international peace and security.
Naji Shihabi, political analyst from Egypt, said the Kingdom’s participation confirmed its continued political presence and its effective role in the international arena. The disruptive crises in the Middle East necessitates Saudi Arabia’s presence as Riyadh represents joint Arab and Islamic action, he said.
He noted that the meetings would contribute to shifting attention to international crises in the region and promote cooperation in achieving sustainable development objectives.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Prince Faisal congratulates king on Haj success

MADINAH Madinah Gov Prince Faisal bin Salman congratulated Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King...

King tells new envoys: Work to boost ties with friendly countries

JEDDAH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman advised the country s newly designated...

Saudis ready to celebrate National Day with fervor

JEDDAH Saudis across the Kingdom are making preparations to celebrate the National Day on...

OIC condemns army action in Kashmir

NEW YORK The Organization of Islamic Conference OIC has expressed serious concern over the...

Shoura OKs recruitment of Bangladeshi male domestics

RIYADH The Shoura Council approved the recruitment of male domestic workers from Bangladesh at...

182,000 products seized during pilgrimage

RIYADH Authorities have seized more than 182 000 expired and counterfeit food and consumer goods...

Workshops to make citizens feel closer to homeland

RIYADH The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage SCTNH has taken the lead in...

Unpaid Alkhobar hospital staff strike

RIYADH A large number of employees at Saad Specialist Hospital in Alkhobar has gone on strike...

Makkah civic body shows the way to cleanliness

JEDDAH Pilgrims left behind them more than 70 000 tons of waste in Makkah and around the holy...

’Negotiations best way to resolve issue’

JEDDAH Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan former prime minister of Azad Kashmir on Monday said peaceful...

Saudi Arabia pledges more support for refugees

NEW YORK Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif said Saudi Arabia is committed to providing more support...

Saudi Arabia has zero tolerance for all forms of terrorism

JEDDAH The Kingdom takes a firm stance against all forms of terrorism whether at the local or...

$139bn speech wins plaudits at UN summit

RIYADH A cross section of people including human rights activists and academics have welcomed on...

King announces scholarships for all Saudi students in US

NEW YORK Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has directed that male and female students...

Houthi missile downed

RIYADH Saudi air defense forces shot down a ballistic missile fired by Yemen s Iran backed Houthi...

Call to end crises

NEW YORK Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif is to deliver a major speech at the UN General Assembly...

Around Arab News

Prince Faisal congratulates king on Haj success

MADINAH Madinah Gov Prince Faisal bin Salman congratulated Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King...

King tells new envoys: Work to boost ties with friendly countries

JEDDAH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman advised the country s newly designated...

Saudis ready to celebrate National Day with fervor

JEDDAH Saudis across the Kingdom are making preparations to celebrate the National Day on...

OIC condemns army action in Kashmir

NEW YORK The Organization of Islamic Conference OIC has expressed serious concern over the...

Shoura OKs recruitment of Bangladeshi male domestics

RIYADH The Shoura Council approved the recruitment of male domestic workers from Bangladesh at...

182,000 products seized during pilgrimage

RIYADH Authorities have seized more than 182 000 expired and counterfeit food and consumer goods...

Workshops to make citizens feel closer to homeland

RIYADH The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage SCTNH has taken the lead in...

Unpaid Alkhobar hospital staff strike

RIYADH A large number of employees at Saad Specialist Hospital in Alkhobar has gone on strike...

Makkah civic body shows the way to cleanliness

JEDDAH Pilgrims left behind them more than 70 000 tons of waste in Makkah and around the holy...

’Negotiations best way to resolve issue’

JEDDAH Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan former prime minister of Azad Kashmir on Monday said peaceful...

Russian aircraft believed to hit Syria convoy, US officials say

UNITED NATIONS BEIRUT The United States believes two Russian aircraft attacked an aid convoy near...

Saudi Arabia pledges more support for refugees

NEW YORK Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif said Saudi Arabia is committed to providing more support...

Spanish Muslim student wins fight to study with veil

MADRID A Spanish Muslim student whose ban from a training institute for wearing the headscarf...

Saudi Arabia plays key role in international decision-making

NEW YORK With Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif in New York heading the Saudi delegation to the 71st...

Saudi Arabia has zero tolerance for all forms of terrorism

JEDDAH The Kingdom takes a firm stance against all forms of terrorism whether at the local or...

$139bn speech wins plaudits at UN summit

RIYADH A cross section of people including human rights activists and academics have welcomed on...