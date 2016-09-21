  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Russian aircraft believed to hit Syria convoy, US officials say

Middle-East

Russian aircraft believed to hit Syria convoy, US officials say

Reuters |

A damaged truck carrying aid is seen on the side of the road in the town of Orum Al-Kubra on the western outskirts of the northern Syrian city of Aleppo. (AFP)

UNITED NATIONS/BEIRUT: The United States believes two Russian aircraft attacked an aid convoy near Aleppo in a strike that shattered a one-week truce, US officials said on Tuesday, but Russia denied involvement.
Despite the military blame game over Monday’s deadly attack, diplomats struggled to save the US-Russian cease-fire agreement that took effect on Sept. 12.
The incident, in which 18 trucks from a 31-vehicle convoy were destroyed, looked likely to deal a death blow to diplomatic efforts to halt a civil war now in its sixth year.
Two Russian Sukhoi SU-24 warplanes were in the skies above the aid convoy at the exact time it was struck late on Monday, two US officials told Reuters, citing US intelligence that led them to conclude Russia was to blame.
Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman denied the assertion, telling reporters at the United Nations the US administration “has no facts” to support the claim, adding: “We have nothing to do with this situation.”
Ben Rhodes, a deputy US national security adviser, said the White House held Russia responsible for what he called an “enormous humanitarian tragedy” but he did not address whether the attack was carried out by Russian aircraft.
Earlier Russia, which denied its aircraft or those of its Syrian government allies were involved, had said it believed the convoy was not struck from the air at all but had caught fire because of some incident on the ground.
The Syrian Red Crescent said the head of one of its local offices and “around 20 civilians” had been killed, although other death tolls differed. The attack prompted the United Nations to suspend all aid shipments into Syria.
Senior officials from 23 nations emerged from a one-hour meeting on Syria at a New York luxury hotel with little more than an agreement to meet again, on Friday, about how to end a conflict that has killed hundreds of thousands and driven millions from their homes.
They also differed on the chances of renewing the cease-fire.
“The cease-fire is not dead,” US Secretary of State John Kerry said after the meeting, which he hosted with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
“Is there still a chance this cease-fire will be effective? I can’t answer that question,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault told reporters. He said that without a cease-fire there would be a “spiral of war, but we have to be honest, the US-Russian negotiation has reached its limits.”
The UN Security Council is due to hold a high-level meeting on Syria on Wednesday.
The United Nations, Red Cross and United States had all described Monday’s incident as an air strike, implicitly pinning the blame on Russian or Syrian aircraft that fly in the area for breaking the cease-fire with an attack on a humanitarian target.
But the UN revised a statement to remove the phrase “air strikes” and replace it with references to unspecified “attacks.” UN humanitarian spokesman Jens Laerke said the original reference to air strikes was probably a drafting error, saying the UN was not in a position to determine if they were air strikes but was sure the convoy was “attacked.”

“WAR CRIME” IF DELIBERATE
The cease-fire was meant to halt all fighting and allow aid to reach besieged areas, at a time when pro-government forces, with Russian and Iranian military support, are in their strongest position for years and civilians in many rebel-held areas are cut off from food and medical supplies.
“If this callous attack is found to be a deliberate targeting of humanitarians, it would amount to a war crime,” UN aid chief Stephen O’Brien said in a statement.
Igor Konashenkov, a spokesman for Russia’s Defense Ministry, said in a statement: “We have studied video footage from the scene from so-called ‘activists’ in detail and did not find any evidence that the convoy had been struck by ordnance.”
“There are no craters and the exterior of the vehicles do not have the kind of damage consistent with blasts caused by bombs dropped from the air.”
He said the damage to the convoy visible in footage was caused by its cargo catching fire. It had occurred at the same time as militants from the group formerly called the Nusra Front had started a big offensive in nearby Aleppo, he said, appearing to point the finger at rescue workers from a group called the “White Helmets” who filmed the aftermath.
“Only representatives of the ‘White Helmets’ organization close to the Nusra Front who, as always, found themselves at the right time in the right place by chance with their video cameras can answer who did this and why.”
Hussein Badawi, head of the White Helmets in the town, said he was 100 meters (yards) from the aid depot when the air strikes took place and was injured by shrapnel in the hand.
“There were fires, martyrs, wounded people. We were able to pull out four survivors and five dead bodies at first,” Badawi said. “The bombardment was continuous, continuous. The rescue teams weren’t even able to work. Those who arrived in ambulances couldn’t come in.”

DIPLOMATIC GAMBLE
The cease-fire deal was a gamble on unprecedented cooperation between the United States and Russia, despite trust between the two Cold War-era foes being at its lowest point for decades.
They support opposite sides in the war between Assad’s government and insurgents but are both fighting against Daesh militants. The deal calls for Washington and Moscow to share targeting information eventually.
Following Monday’s attack, there were reports of intensified clashes across Syria.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor of the war, said clashes took place between the army and rebels in the Jobar district of Damascus and areas northeast of the capital, after the army tried to advance.
Near the central city of Homs, the army shelled one village, while helicopters and warplanes bombed several other places, including the rebel-held town of Rastan, it said. (Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Writing by Peter Graff and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by David Stamp and Howard Goller)

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Saudi Arabia blasts Syrian regime for nonstop crimes against civilians

NEW YORK The Syrian regime continues to bomb civilians even during the cease fire said Abdallah...

Aid convoy strike stuns MSF; Russia accused

BEIRUT The international medical charity Doctors Without Borders says it is shocked by the attack...

Cautious move: Jordanians elect new Parliament under revised rules

AMMAN Jordanians voted Tuesday for a new Parliament under revised rules that officials say are...

Libyan general’s forces blame deadly airstrike on rivals

BENGHAZI Libya A spokesman for Libyan forces based in the east accused a rival militia allied...

Air strike on aid convoy in Aleppo kills 12 Red Crescent volunteers

ALEPPO Syria A convoy delivering aid to Syrians in Aleppo province was hit by a deadly air strike...

Meeting on Syria's political future begins in New York

NEW YORK On the sidelines of the session of the General Assembly of the UN in New York an...

Hands off Arab Affairs: GCC slams Iran for politicizing Haj

RIYADH Foreign ministers of the six nation Gulf Cooperation Council GCC slammed Iran s plots to...

Khomeinism empowered extremism, says Al-Jubeir

JEDDAH Foreign Minister Adel Al Jubeir has come out strongly against Iranian leadership and said...

Turkey detains 2 would-be Daesh suicide bombers

ANKARA Turkish police on Monday detained two suspected would be suicide bombers linked to Daesh...

Second Palestinian dead after Hebron attack

JERUSALEM A Palestinian shot by police during a stabbing attack against Israeli officers in the...

Tensions in Moroccan govt as vote nears

RABAT Tensions have erupted between Morocco s royal establishment and the ruling party with the...

Syrian Army declares truce over, rains bombs on Aleppo

DAMASCUS Syria s armed forces said Monday that a weeklong cease fire brokered by the United...

Yemeni leader relocates central bank in blow to Houthis

SANAA Yemen Yemen s exiled president sacked the head of the central bank on Sunday and ordered it...

Libya’s powerful general lashes at UN envoy for ‘meddling’

CAIRO Libya s powerful general who answers to the parliament based in the country s east has...

Aid for Aleppo stuck in Turkey as Syria truce expires

BEIRUT Lebanon A 20 truck aid convoy destined for eastern Aleppo with enough supplies to feed...

Food for thought: Water-starved GCC imports 90% of eatables

JEDDAH The Gulf Cooperation Council states import nearly 90 percent of their food items from...

Around Arab News

Prince Faisal congratulates king on Haj success

MADINAH Madinah Gov Prince Faisal bin Salman congratulated Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King...

King tells new envoys: Work to boost ties with friendly countries

JEDDAH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman advised the country s newly designated...

Saudis ready to celebrate National Day with fervor

JEDDAH Saudis across the Kingdom are making preparations to celebrate the National Day on...

OIC condemns army action in Kashmir

NEW YORK The Organization of Islamic Conference OIC has expressed serious concern over the...

Shoura OKs recruitment of Bangladeshi male domestics

RIYADH The Shoura Council approved the recruitment of male domestic workers from Bangladesh at...

182,000 products seized during pilgrimage

RIYADH Authorities have seized more than 182 000 expired and counterfeit food and consumer goods...

Workshops to make citizens feel closer to homeland

RIYADH The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage SCTNH has taken the lead in...

Unpaid Alkhobar hospital staff strike

RIYADH A large number of employees at Saad Specialist Hospital in Alkhobar has gone on strike...

Makkah civic body shows the way to cleanliness

JEDDAH Pilgrims left behind them more than 70 000 tons of waste in Makkah and around the holy...

’Negotiations best way to resolve issue’

JEDDAH Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan former prime minister of Azad Kashmir on Monday said peaceful...

Russian aircraft believed to hit Syria convoy, US officials say

UNITED NATIONS BEIRUT The United States believes two Russian aircraft attacked an aid convoy near...

Saudi Arabia pledges more support for refugees

NEW YORK Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif said Saudi Arabia is committed to providing more support...

Spanish Muslim student wins fight to study with veil

MADRID A Spanish Muslim student whose ban from a training institute for wearing the headscarf...

Saudi Arabia plays key role in international decision-making

NEW YORK With Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif in New York heading the Saudi delegation to the 71st...

Saudi Arabia has zero tolerance for all forms of terrorism

JEDDAH The Kingdom takes a firm stance against all forms of terrorism whether at the local or...

$139bn speech wins plaudits at UN summit

RIYADH A cross section of people including human rights activists and academics have welcomed on...