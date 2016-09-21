  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Football official banned over ‘dirty tricks’ claim

Sports

Football official banned over ‘dirty tricks’ claim

Agence France Presse |

RIYADH: A Saudi football official who hinted at “dirty tricks” in the kingdom’s top league has been banned for one year, the Saudi Press Agency reported late on Tuesday.
The Saudi Arabian Football Federation also fined board member Abdulatif Bukhari 300,000 riyals ($80,000), SPA said.
Bukhari is banned “for one year from playing or participating in any activities related to football,” the federation ruled.
“This is due to the grave violation in defaming, abusing, insulting, accusing and questioning the integrity and credibility” of the federation and the competitions it organizes, it said.
“This was done through the media and without evidence.”
In an August 22 tweet, Bukhari referred to a team in Saudi Arabia’s top flight Abdul Latif Jameel League.
“I smell some early hidden preparations and dirty tricks to make them win the championship,” he said, urging a “transparent and enjoyable” tournament.
Bukhari confirmed the federation’s disciplinary action in a tweet on Tuesday night.
He can appeal the ruling.
In July the federation relegated Al-Mojzel, a club in the kingdom’s second tier, for manipulating the result of a match.
Two Al-Mojzel officials and a player were banned from football for life.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Kohli admits India need to play spin better

KANPUR Skipper Virat Kohli conceded Wednesday that India must bat better against spin as the...

Captain Misbah lauds Pakistan achieving No. 1 Test ranking

ISLAMABAD Pakistan captain Misbah ul Haq has paid credit to his players and their families for...

Corfield surges ahead with 66 at Golf Citizen Classic

DUBAI Lee Corfield fired a bogey free six under 66 to break free from the chasing pack going into...

Dirab opens new season with staging of Saudi National Day Golf Tournament on Saturday

RIYADH The weather is finally improving after the hot summer months and with most of the players...

The Brownlees...the antithesis of Cain and Abel

LONDON In one selfless act Olympic triathlon champion Alastair Brownlee erased the fratricidal...

Spotlight on concussion after head injury in Premier League

LONDON Lying flat on the Vicarage Road pitch it seemed Anthony Martial s game could be...

Former champ Kvitova makes winning start in Tokyo

TOKYO Former champion Petra Kvitova stormed through her opening match at the Pan Pacific Open on...

Toure won’t play until he says sorry, says Guardiola

MANCHESTER Yaya Toure will not play again for Manchester City until the player s camp apologizes...

Wentz comes through again as Eagles whip Bears 29-14

CHICAGO Carson Wentz followed an impressive NFL debut with another solid performance throwing for...

Bucks agree to $100 million deal with Antetokounmpo

NEW YORK The Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to a contract extension with Giannis Antetokounmpo...

The sorry saga of Leander Paes

Leander Paes is a lone wolf He is also aggressive undiplomatic and snooty If I had won 10 Grand...

Young tight ends making an impact for 2-0 Steelers

PITTSBURGH The greatest tight end in Pittsburgh Steelers history is retired off being a dad back...

Boston Red Sox surge continues against Orioles

BALTIMORE Rick Porcello and the Boston Red Sox appear poised to extend their late season charge...

Draisaitl fires winner as Europe downs Czechs in World Cup of Hockey

TORONTO Leon Draisaitl scored in overtime as Europe upset the Czech Republic 3 2 at the World Cup...

Alvarez finished for 2016 after breaking hand

LOS ANGELES Mexican star Saul Canelo Alvarez will not fight again this year after suffering a...

Under 3 percent of US athletes in Rio had medical exemptions

NEW YORK Fifteen of the 558 athletes in the US delegation at the Rio Olympics or slightly less...

Around Arab News

Football official banned over ‘dirty tricks’ claim

RIYADH A Saudi football official who hinted at dirty tricks in the kingdom s top league has been...

Kohli admits India need to play spin better

KANPUR Skipper Virat Kohli conceded Wednesday that India must bat better against spin as the...

Captain Misbah lauds Pakistan achieving No. 1 Test ranking

ISLAMABAD Pakistan captain Misbah ul Haq has paid credit to his players and their families for...

Houthi rocket wounds man in Najran

JEDDAH A Saudi citizen was wounded by a rocket fired from Yemen into the southern border region...

Saudi tourist found dead in Kenya hotel

JEDDAH Kenyan police are the case of a Saudi visitor who was found dead at his hotel room in...

King Salman is back in Riyadh

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday from Jeddah...

Israeli guards shoot unarmed Palestinian girl at checkpoint

JERUSALEM Israeli guards shot and wounded an unarmed 13 year old Palestinian girl on Wednesday...

Hafr Al-Batin man kills mom and sister

ALKHOBAR Eastern Province police have arrested a man in Hafr Al Batin for allegedly killing his...

Philippines’ Duterte slams 'hypocrites' UK and France

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has launched a profanity filled tirade against the...

Fatal police shooting triggers violent protests in US city

WASHINGTON Twelve officers have been injured during continuing protests in a North Carolina city...

Arab News exclusive: Obama stance on Syria ‘has not changed’

NEW YORK All parties are understandably frustrated by what is happening in Syria said P J Crowley...

Prince Faisal congratulates king on Haj success

MADINAH Madinah Gov Prince Faisal bin Salman congratulated Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King...

King tells new envoys: Work to boost ties with friendly countries

JEDDAH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman advised the country s newly designated...

Saudis ready to celebrate National Day with fervor

JEDDAH Saudis across the Kingdom are making preparations to celebrate the National Day on...

OIC condemns army action in Kashmir

NEW YORK The Organization of Islamic Conference OIC has expressed serious concern over the...

Shoura OKs recruitment of Bangladeshi male domestics

RIYADH The Shoura Council approved the recruitment of male domestic workers from Bangladesh at...