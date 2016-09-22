Discipline cases in Canada spy agency hit peak

TORONTO: The number of disciplinary cases in Canada’s main spy agency nearly quadrupled over six years to reach 26 in fiscal 2015, before dropping to 13 the following year, government data showed.

Just fewer than half of the incidents in the year ended on March 31, 2015, appeared to involve security issues, according to Canadian Security Intelligence Service data that Reuters obtained under access-to-information laws. The data showed just seven disciplinary cases in fiscal 2009. Canada’s ruling Liberals ran on an election platform last year to increase oversight of the country’s spy agencies and have said they plan to set up a parliamentary committee to do this. Reuters obtained summaries of the 63 CSIS disciplinary cases in the last three of the government’s fiscal years.