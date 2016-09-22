  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Discipline cases in Canada spy agency hit peak

World

Discipline cases in Canada spy agency hit peak

REUTERS |

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers stand guard at the base of the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, in this May 27, 2015 file photo. (REUTERS)

TORONTO: The number of disciplinary cases in Canada’s main spy agency nearly quadrupled over six years to reach 26 in fiscal 2015, before dropping to 13 the following year, government data showed.
Just fewer than half of the incidents in the year ended on March 31, 2015, appeared to involve security issues, according to Canadian Security Intelligence Service data that Reuters obtained under access-to-information laws. The data showed just seven disciplinary cases in fiscal 2009. Canada’s ruling Liberals ran on an election platform last year to increase oversight of the country’s spy agencies and have said they plan to set up a parliamentary committee to do this. Reuters obtained summaries of the 63 CSIS disciplinary cases in the last three of the government’s fiscal years.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

‘Afghanistan safer than some of our inner cities’

WASHINGTON Donald Trump has faced criticism after declaring that African Americans are in the...

Brazil’s Lula slams corruption charges

BRASILIA Brazil s former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva slammed as a farce his pending...

Canada schools evacuated over ‘bogus’ bomb threats

MONTREAL Some 60 schools and universities in eastern Canada were evacuated Wednesday over a...

Violent protests over fatal US police shooting

CHARLOTTE Protests and looting rocked a North Carolina city Wednesday following the fatal police...

US bomber lands in S. Korea in show of force

SEOUL An American strategic bomber landed in South Korea on Wednesday in a show of force the US...

Rohingya refugees outpace Syrian arrivals in US

CHICAGO The resettlement of refugees from Middle Eastern countries particularly Syria has been...

30 missing after ferry capsizes in Bangladesh

DHAKA An overcrowded ferry capsized and sank in southern Bangladesh on Wednesday leaving around...

Taiwan asks Google to blur S. China Sea images

TAIPEI Taiwan s defense ministry said on Wednesday it is asking Google to blur satellite images...

Search on at Kashmir frontier after two gunbattles end

SRINAGAR India Indian soldiers on Wednesday searched areas near the de facto border dividing...

Facebook lands Pakistani in jail for blasphemy

LAHORE Pakistan Pakistani police say they have arrested a 16 year old Christian boy on blasphemy...

Climate Change deal passes key threshold

UNITED NATIONS Thirty one countries formally joined the Paris climate change pact Wednesday...

German politician found dead

BERLIN A well known member of Berlin s Pirate Party was found dead in his apartment after...

Clashes erupt between regional troops, Boko Haram

KANO Nigeria s military on Wednesday said regional troops had recaptured a town on the shores of...

Top human smuggler to face trial

PALERMO A Sicilian judge on Wednesday ordered a trial for an Eritrean man accused of running a...

German govt faces rising xenophobia

BERLIN Xenophobia is rising in the ex communist east of Germany and risks tarnishing its...

Rahami charged with NY, NJ attacks

NEW YORK The United States has charged an Afghan born American restaurant worker who was...

Around Arab News

Obama flirts with final ME peace push

When he came to power he appeared to imply it was one of his priorities In reality US President...

‘Afghanistan safer than some of our inner cities’

WASHINGTON Donald Trump has faced criticism after declaring that African Americans are in the...

Brazil’s Lula slams corruption charges

BRASILIA Brazil s former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva slammed as a farce his pending...

Canada schools evacuated over ‘bogus’ bomb threats

MONTREAL Some 60 schools and universities in eastern Canada were evacuated Wednesday over a...

Violent protests over fatal US police shooting

CHARLOTTE Protests and looting rocked a North Carolina city Wednesday following the fatal police...

Discipline cases in Canada spy agency hit peak

TORONTO The number of disciplinary cases in Canada s main spy agency nearly quadrupled over six...

US bomber lands in S. Korea in show of force

SEOUL An American strategic bomber landed in South Korea on Wednesday in a show of force the US...

Rohingya refugees outpace Syrian arrivals in US

CHICAGO The resettlement of refugees from Middle Eastern countries particularly Syria has been...

30 missing after ferry capsizes in Bangladesh

DHAKA An overcrowded ferry capsized and sank in southern Bangladesh on Wednesday leaving around...

Taiwan asks Google to blur S. China Sea images

TAIPEI Taiwan s defense ministry said on Wednesday it is asking Google to blur satellite images...

Search on at Kashmir frontier after two gunbattles end

SRINAGAR India Indian soldiers on Wednesday searched areas near the de facto border dividing...

Facebook lands Pakistani in jail for blasphemy

LAHORE Pakistan Pakistani police say they have arrested a 16 year old Christian boy on blasphemy...

Crown princes holds series of meetings in NY

NEW YORK Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif met US Homeland Security chief Jeh Johnson on...

US Senate clears way for $1.15 bln arms sale to Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON The US Senate cleared the way for a 1 15 billion sale of tanks and other military...

Kerry demands Russia, Syria ground war jets

BEIRUT US Secretary of State John Kerry demanded on Wednesday that Russia and the Syrian...

Gunmen abduct US teacher in Sanaa

DUBAI Gunmen abducted an American teacher on Tuesday from an English language school in Sanaa...