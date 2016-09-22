‘Afghanistan safer than some of our inner cities’

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump has faced criticism after declaring that African Americans are in the worst shape “ever, ever, ever”, in a town named after a slaveholder, the BBC reported

The Republican nominee’s latest outreach to black voters, at a North Carolina rally, drew a swift backlash.

Many on social media questioned whether Trump had considered the US history of slavery and segregation.

It follows a report that his charity used funds to settle lawsuits for which he was personally liable.

At a political event in Kenansville, the White House hopeful said: “We’re going to rebuild our inner cities because our African-American communities are absolutely in the worst shape they’ve ever been in before.

“Ever, ever, ever.

“You take a look at the inner cities, you get no education, you get no jobs, you get shot walking down the street.

“They’re worse, I mean honestly, places like Afghanistan are safer than some of our inner cities.”

The businessman-turned-politician continued his outreach to African-American voters by meeting a group of pastors Wednesday in Cleveland, Ohio.

Trump’s recent overtures to the black community may be aimed primarily at assuring moderate white voters of his racial sensitivity. According to recent polls, he still faces an uphill climb in winning over even a modest level of black support.

Aside from a blip in one unconventional tracking poll, Trump’s black support continues to be mired in low single digits.

This is roughly equal to the levels earned by the Republicans who ran against Barack Obama, the first black US president.

Last month, Trump also raised eyebrows when he asked black voters: “What do you have to lose?” He told a nearly all-white audience in Michigan that African Americans “are living in poverty” and their “schools are no good”.