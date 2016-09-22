  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 12 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • India, Pakistan need to restrain

Columns

India, Pakistan need to restrain

Rajeev Sharma |

Rajeev Sharma

The India-Pakistan bonhomie that had started 27 months ago when Narendra Modi was sworn in as India’s prime minister has completely evaporated. Instead, the saree-and-shawl diplomacy that had initially characterised the two nuclear armed neighbors has now given way to an out and out enmity.
India and Pakistan are yet again at loggerheads, this time over the Sept. 18 terror attack on Indian Army camp in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir, just four kilometers from the Line of Control or LoC that serves as a defacto boundary between the two South Asian neighbors.
The Uri attack has exposed the Modi government on several counts — intelligence failure, lack of military preparedness of army units deployed close to the border and utter neglect of standard operating procedures, to name a few. Evidently, the Indian Army has learnt precious little after the last high profile terror attack on the Pathankot air base in January this year which lasted four days.
Arguably, the Uri attack is the biggest and the boldest terror attack on Indian Army targets in 14 years since the Kaluchak massacre in the restive Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir. In many ways the Uri attack was worse than the terror attack at the Indian Air Force base at Pathankot in the sense that the perpetrators chose to take on an Indian army unit in forward areas and hit it in its very home.
Since the Uri attack, the Modi government has been seething with anger and trying its hardest to hammer out a response. But the response is not so easy.
First of all, it is a terror attack and India has to prove to the international community that it was choreographed by the Pakistani state, an allegation that India has made against Pakistan and Islamabad has rubbished the charge. The Pakistani case is that India has been maligning Pakistan for no rhyme or reason.
Secondly, by responding militarily to the Uri attack India will be playing in the hands of terrorists who have been trying for decades to trigger a war between India and Pakistan by launching high profile terror attacks against India.
From the perspective of the Modi government, it has to act and more importantly be seen as acting. Ironically, Modi is a prisoner of his own hawkish image, which he consciously cultivated as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s prime ministerial candidate in the run up to the April-May 2014 general elections. He repeatedly made fiery speeches at his public rallies hauling the then Manmohan Singh government over coals for its allegedly spineless handling of Pakistan, and even China.
It’s a pity that the leadership of both India and Pakistan has made highly provocative statements post Uri attack and the two countries’ irresponsible media outlets have further added fuel to the fire.
BJP’s Ram Madhav made an incendiary remark that the time of “strategic restraint” was over and advocated the policy of “For one tooth, the complete jaw.” Nobody from the Modi government or the ruling BJP has countered or clarified Madhav’s remark.
The Indian Army too made a rare statement in wake of the Uri attack. Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt. Gen. Ranbir Singh sent a clear warning to Pakistan in a strongly-worded statement and said “We reserve the right to respond to any act of the adversary at a time and place of own choosing.” It’s a pregnant statement which indicates that the Indian military would be responding in foreseeable future.
However, nobody knows what Indian response will be like and when. But one thing is clear. India and Pakistan are back to the 2001-02 situation when a military conflict loomed large. Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja M. Asif has contributed his own share to the vitriolic war of words by threatening to use nukes if Pakistan’s security is threatened.
PM Modi finds himself in a Catch-22 situation. He is not unaware that if Indian troops were to cross the borders even for “limited, surgical strikes” it may well trigger a full scale war. He had castigated the Manmohan Singh government for inaction even after extreme acts of provocation by way of high-decibel terror attacks.
Chickens are coming home to roost. Now Modi himself is being accused of similar “inaction” with every passing day since the Uri attack. The opposition Congress party has reminded Modi of his own strong words vis a vis Pakistan and mocked his government for lacking strategic sense and tactical understanding.
One only hopes that the government exercises utmost restraint and does not form its foreign and military policies in a knee jerk reaction to terror attacks and terrorists’ evil designs or jingoistic bravado by ruling party’s leaders or mocking remarks of the opposition.
As for Pakistan, the civil and military leadership of Pakistan won’t be covering themselves with glory by making incendiary remarks in this volatile situation and will do well to exercise restraint in the larger interest of global peace.
Both sides must understand that wars are no solution. They must realize that their nuclear weapon status puts all the more responsibility on them.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Columns

Crown prince highlights KSA’s global role

The world is full of conflicts and violence and as a consequence there are more refugees...

The Kingdom’s quiet campaign

Saudi Arabia exercising soft diplomacy as it pursues a more aggressive agenda in dealing with...

Disaster of British bombast

Published in July of this year the Chilcot Inquiry s report on Britain s role in the Iraq war...

Obama flirts with final ME peace push

When he came to power he appeared to imply it was one of his priorities In reality US President...

Is there a final tendril of hope?

It would be seen as an ongoing comedy of errors if it wasn t so tragic The destruction of a Red...

Khomeinism is malice

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif wrote a strange article in the New York Times...

How did the rebels squander $4 billion?

When Houthi militias entered the Yemeni capital two years ago the central bank of Yemen had at...

A deal that was bound to fail

Syria s truce has unraveled as many observers had predicted Lack of confidence between the US and...

Back to The Beatles

Did The Beatles play a part however small in American racial desegregation It sounds like a tall...

Questioning stereotypes about N. Korea

North Korea is an economic basket case that incomprehensively pours resources into nuclear...

Saudi Arabia — When figures speak for themselves

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif s speech at the UN Summit for Refugees and Migrants on Monday...

End Syria war, honor Aylan Kurdi

A photograph no matter how emotionally wrenching can only do so much wrote Paul Slovic and...

The airstrike that didn’t take place

Unfortunately the only right action the US took in Syria in the past five years was an airstrike...

Elephant in the room

They own fabulously palatial homes maintain a princely lifestyle and run large businesses They...

Weakness at home hobbles once-powerful Merkel in Europe

It is hard to think of what more Angela Merkel could have done over the past weeks to nudge...

Goodbye, and good riddance!

It s a pity President Barack Obama s pivot away from the Middle East failed to manifest Anywhere...

Around Arab News

Crown prince highlights KSA’s global role

The world is full of conflicts and violence and as a consequence there are more refugees...

The Kingdom’s quiet campaign

Saudi Arabia exercising soft diplomacy as it pursues a more aggressive agenda in dealing with...

Disaster of British bombast

Published in July of this year the Chilcot Inquiry s report on Britain s role in the Iraq war...

India, Pakistan need to restrain

The India Pakistan bonhomie that had started 27 months ago when Narendra Modi was sworn in as...

Obama flirts with final ME peace push

When he came to power he appeared to imply it was one of his priorities In reality US President...

‘Afghanistan safer than some of our inner cities’

WASHINGTON Donald Trump has faced criticism after declaring that African Americans are in the...

Brazil’s Lula slams corruption charges

BRASILIA Brazil s former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva slammed as a farce his pending...

Canada schools evacuated over ‘bogus’ bomb threats

MONTREAL Some 60 schools and universities in eastern Canada were evacuated Wednesday over a...

Violent protests over fatal US police shooting

CHARLOTTE Protests and looting rocked a North Carolina city Wednesday following the fatal police...

Discipline cases in Canada spy agency hit peak

TORONTO The number of disciplinary cases in Canada s main spy agency nearly quadrupled over six...

US bomber lands in S. Korea in show of force

SEOUL An American strategic bomber landed in South Korea on Wednesday in a show of force the US...

Rohingya refugees outpace Syrian arrivals in US

CHICAGO The resettlement of refugees from Middle Eastern countries particularly Syria has been...

30 missing after ferry capsizes in Bangladesh

DHAKA An overcrowded ferry capsized and sank in southern Bangladesh on Wednesday leaving around...

Taiwan asks Google to blur S. China Sea images

TAIPEI Taiwan s defense ministry said on Wednesday it is asking Google to blur satellite images...

Search on at Kashmir frontier after two gunbattles end

SRINAGAR India Indian soldiers on Wednesday searched areas near the de facto border dividing...

Facebook lands Pakistani in jail for blasphemy

LAHORE Pakistan Pakistani police say they have arrested a 16 year old Christian boy on blasphemy...