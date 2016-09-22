KSRELIEF an extension of ‘our humanitarian role’

RIYADH: Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has stressed that King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRELIEF) has been established according to Islamic teachings and aims to offer relief to the poor and help the needy lead a decent life, in dignity and health, a natural extension to the humanitarian role Saudi Arabia plays in this area.

In a speech presenting KSRELIEF’s annual report (2015-2016), the king said: "We announce the laying of the cornerstone of this center that will be specialized in relief and humanitarian activities. Moreover, it shall be an international leading center that provides relief to needy communities with the aim of alleviating their sufferings and enabling them to lead a decent life. We would like to take this opportunity to announce the allocation of SR1 billion for the center’s relief and humanitarian activities.”

In addition, King Salman had previously announced allocation of more than SR1 billion “in response to the humanitarian and relief needs of the Yemeni people.”

“Our goal and mission shall be focused on exerting our best efforts to have this center dedicated entirely to humanitarian aid, with no other motives, in cooperation with accredited international relief entities and organizations,” the king said.

KSRELIEF General Supervisor Abdullah Al-Rabeeah said that the world today is confronting many challenges that affect people’s lives, like natural disasters, wars, difficult economic situation, diseases, hunger, homelessness, lack of education opportunities and health care.

The strategic goals of the center are to build KSRELIEF into an institution that is characterized by effectiveness, flexibility and activity. It also aims to create a team of outstanding employees of highly professional performance and experience in relief and humanitarian activities, he added.

KSRELIEF annual report for 2015-2016 detailed the more prominent relief and humanitarian projects carried out in that period.

KSRELIEF launched projects in Yemen to address the situation in the areas most affected, providing food aid in coordination with concerned international organizations and the legitimate government of Yemen.

Its programs include offering life-saving services to the most vulnerable groups in the field of reproductive health and prevention of gender-based violence.

The center is associated with many partners from around the world, contributing to their relief and humanitarian action, including: Islamic Relief Worldwide, the Global Commission for Human Development, the International Islamic Relief Organization, the World Assembly of Muslim Youth, the Muslim World League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and many regional, Arab and international relief and humanitarian organizations and bodies.

It is also associated with many humanitarian and relief associations in various parts of the world.