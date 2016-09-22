Child protection based on Shariah law: HRC chief

JEDDAH: The Kingdom’s efforts to promote and protect children’s rights are based on its constitutional principles and stem from the principles of Islamic Shariah, asserted Human Rights Commission chief Bandar Al-Aiban.

His remarks came during the discussion of the Kingdom’s third and four reports on the Convention of the Rights of the Child at the headquarters of the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child in Geneva.

He said these efforts and the strong political will have contributed to moving from commitments to best practices in the field of protection of children’s rights, adding that a specialized center was set up to receive reports of domestic violence via a free 24-hour hotline service.

He added that the ongoing study of the juvenile project at the Shoura Council includes provisions to deal with juveniles to ensure that their rights are protected to the maximum in case of arrest, investigation, trial and penalties imposed.

He said the Kingdom, under the leadership of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, has taken pioneering steps toward sustainable development, which holds human rights as a matter of priority.

The Kingdom’s 10th development plan includes strategic targets closely related to human rights.

As for building capacities and potential to achieve the ambitious targets for Saudi Vision 2030, Al-Aiban said the National Transformation Program 2020 includes targets and initiatives related to human rights, including initiatives related to children’s rights, development of nurseries and child-care programs, and expansion of such services in all regions of the Kingdom.

Targets to be achieved also include increasing the proportion of children enrolled in kindergartens, as well as increasing the number of students with disabilities benefiting from special programs tailored for them.

The program also aims to increase the percentage of students participating in extra-curricular activities.